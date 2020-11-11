Given the numerous meetings it takes to hammer out a budget for the following year, the ultimate approval of one can seem nearly anti-climactic, but the work is considered among the most important tasks undertaken by elected officials and municipal staff. Tuesday marked Telluride Town Council’s final budget work session, one that saw the board administer the last couple of finishing touches to the town’s 2021 budget, the penultimate step in a lengthy process that commenced in September. Council will consider passage of its budget resolution its regular meeting next Tuesday.
Though the work session was scheduled for three hours, a harmonious council attended to final details in half the time allotted. The primary discussions Tuesday focused on the transfer of funds from a capital improvements fund made unexpectedly robust by this year’s healthy real estate market. Real Estate Transfer Tax (RETT) collections are the primary revenue source for the Capital Fund, which was originally budgeted for $4 million this year. As of the end of October, RETT collections sit at $11,340,877, leading town manager Ross Herzog to understate, “That’s a significant amount (over budget).”
In an October budget work session, council had already given staff direction to boost the wastewater treatment plant’s budget request from $200,00 to $1 million, a move public works director Paul Ruud said then was “music to my ears.” Faced with stricter state mandates on testing and a 30-year-old plant that is showing its age, the plant’s five-year upgrade plan, as initially proposed, would have resulted in not only a deficit, but users would have seen rate increases through the years. On Tuesday, in a move that will eliminate that forecasted deficit and possibly serve to address rate increases, council doubled the transfer amount to $2 million.
Mayor DeLanie Young polled council on the proposed increase.
“We can move $2 million and still be in decent shape with reserves in the Capital Fund,” said Mayor Pro Tem Todd Brown. “Yes, I’m comfortable with (increasing the amount of the transfer).”
So was council member Jessie Rae Arguelles.
“We have it,” she said. “This is a good place to move it.”
Council member Adrienne Christy urged a wait-and-see stance in the light of the ongoing pandemic and the potential for further government assistance for community members struggling with ongoing economic fallout should another lockdown occur.
“I’d prefer to wait until spring, when things are calmer in life,” she said. “Let’s get through the winter and see what RETT looks like through the end of 2020.”
Should the need arise, council has the ability to make mid-year adjustments to its approved budget. By statute, the budget must be passed by Dec. 10.
The $2 million transfer also received support from the public. Local resident Greg Craig, citing the wastewater treatment plant’s crucial role in municipal well being, said he “strongly supports” the transfer.
Ruud thanked council for its consideration.
“I’m very grateful for the support of any transfer from the capital fund to sewer,” he said.
“I know these are uncertain times,” Ruud added, acknowledging the community may need virus-related assistance as winter and the pandemic deepen.
Additionally, Young said of council’s direction to staff to move $2 million into the sewer fund, “this could offset any rate increases.”
Council also agreed that a proposed 2 percent rent increase for town-owned Virginia Placer, The Boarding House and tiny home residents was ill-advised in a pandemic year. The proposed rental increase would have kept up with utility rate increases and other projected costs.
“I don’t feel like we should be raising rents this year,” Christy said.
“I am of that mind,” agreed Young.
Council was amenable to transferring $10,000 from the Capital Fund into the Virginia Placer Fund so as to avoid increasing rents.
Council also took one more look at the General Fund, which, like the Capital Fund, reflected extraordinarily healthy numbers considering the implications of the truncated ski season in March and a projected — and unrealized — dearth of summer tourism. The General Fund is fueled by sale tax revenues, a number that in the spring, was projected to be “at least 30 percent down,” Young said. Instead, summer sales tax collections bested or neared figures collected in 2019. Of the $7,375,181 budgeted for 2020, $5,982,919 has been collected through September, leaving the town at 93.76 percent of what was budgeted, a shortfall of only 2.6 percent over last year.
After a quick look at its 2021 goals and objectives document, a position paper that will guide council in its fiduciary decisions next year, council concluded its final budget work session. Council will act on a budget resolution at next Tuesday’s regular meeting, a one-step process that will ensure the budget is passed well before the Dec.10 deadline.
