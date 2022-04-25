Telluride Town Council approved the preliminary review of the Voodoo Lounge Affordable Housing project Monday morning. The 4-2 vote carried numerous conditions and will send the application back to the Historic and Architectural Review Commission (HARC) for final review. The decision concludes a lengthy series of meetings that saw council wrestle with a number of issues surrounding the project’s mass and scale. Opponents of the call-up questioned the move, as the Voodoo is a town project, one that as currently designed, includes 29 units of affordable housing.
Monday morning’s meeting was a continuation of council review that commenced last week at council’s regular meeting April 19. That session spilled over to later that night and was then continued to Monday (today).
The 13 conditions include consideration of set backs on the alley side of the proposed building and on the third story, implementation of design variations to further break up the perceived mass and scale, enhance the pedestrian scale, the provision of materials to be used the restoration of a designated shed on the lot, and others.
Council debated whether some members of HARC would be able to consider the application without bias on final review. Indeed, allegations of bias were traded between both boards with demands that HARC chair Mark Shambaugh and HARC member Sherri Harvey, as well as council member Geneva Shaunette, recuse themselves from any deliberations going forward.
Council members Adrienne Christy, Dan Enright, Geneva Shaunette and Mayor DeLanie Young voted in favor of the motion, with Lars Carlson and Meehan Fee casting no votes. Mayor Pro Tem Jessie Rae Arguelles was unable to attend Monday’s meeting, citing personal reasons. In a text to Young, Arguelles indicated she was in favor of remanding the application back to HARC.
