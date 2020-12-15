As cases within San Miguel County continue to climb, access to adequate testing has become increasingly important. County public health director Grace Franklin explained that between the public health department and both county medical centers — Telluride Regional Medical Center and Norwood’s Uncompahgre Medical Center — approximately 350 tests are administered weekly. Throughout the county’s three school districts — Telluride, Norwood and Telluride Mountain School — there are approximately 60 additional tests each week, mainly for staff members. Those numbers do not include testing conducted by the National Guard, which will take place on a monthly basis moving forward, Franklin added.
During the pandemic, testing capacity has been stretched, though with increasing positivity rates over the past couple weeks, officials cannot stress enough the importance of compliance to the five commitments and current public health orders. As of press time Tuesday afternoon, the county’s positivity rate was 12.6 percent, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, and 7,001 PCR total tests have been administered. There were 345 total cases, including seven hospitalizations, and 45 active cases, as of press time.
“Just to give an overview of testing capacity there are a couple different benchmarks that determine if there is adequate testing; the first one is the positivity rate. The goal is that you’re testing enough that the positivity rate is under 10 percent,” Franklin explained during a virtual intergovernmental meeting Monday. “So throughout this pandemic response we’ve had significantly lower than 10 percent positivity rate, which means that we had adequate testing for the disease burden. Over this last month or so, we’ve seen that spike in cases, which has led to positivity rates in the teens. That’s where we started to enlist the National Guard, and public health has picked up testing as well. We’ve worked on expanding our testing availability.”
The county announced earlier this month free testing in Norwood, Telluride and Mountain Village every week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. In Norwood, testing is available Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Pig Palace at the county fairgrounds. On Wednesdays, testing is conducted in Telluride’s Carhenge parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon, then in the gondola parking garage next to the Mountain Village Town Hall building from 2-4 p.m. Preregistration is available on curative.com.
Public health is also now working with Telski, as the ski resort plans to “roll out its own in-house testing program,” Franklin explained. Telski would use both oral swab and rapid tests in potentially testing up to 50 people per week. The rapid tests, which reveal results within 15 minutes, would only be used if someone were symptomatic.
Similarly, public health has talked to the school districts about conducting independent testing, but there are “a lot of pieces to go with consent. There’s going to be a little bit of an administrative backlog there,” Franklin said.
“Right now, we can always use more testing since our disease burden is high, but across the board we have done significantly well with our testing capacity per population,” she added. “So in anticipation of that need we’ve been working with the schools and Telski to increase our testing capacity without having to max out our staffing that’s already maxed out in the public health and medical worlds.”
If Telski and any school district implements testing, public health would still be responsible for contact tracing.
“This is all very fluffy right now; nothing is nailed down,” Franklin said of the possibility.
The good news is testing supplies are not dwindling, as the state’s contract with Curative and BinaxNOW, which both manufacture coronavirus test kits, has been extended through March 2021.
The public health department and Telluride med center is also awaiting the first of the Moderna vaccines, which will be delivered within the next couple of weeks, Franklin said. Public health and the med center will receive 100 vaccines each in vaccinating 200 of approximately 480 high-risk health care workers and emergency responders during Phase I of the vaccine distribution.
The Uncompahgre Medical Center is currently in the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment application process to be approved as a distribution site for the vaccine, but public health is working with the med center and emergency services across the county to provide vaccines to those eligible in Phase I, according to a county news release.
“While the State of Colorado is requesting enough vaccines to provide for all residents, shipment is allocated proportionally based on supply chain and demand. The phased approach to vaccine distribution, which will take months, has the goal of saving as many lives as possible while ending the crisis brought on by the pandemic as quickly as possible,” according to the release.
Franklin reiterated that stance and again emphasized the five commitments — wear a face covering, frequent hand-washing, minimize group sizes, maintain 6 feet of physical distance, and stay home and get tested if sick.
“At the end of the day, what’s our biggest priority, and it’s to end this pandemic,” she said. “ … I think it’s really important to have adequate testing and timely testing, which we know is a struggle right now, but it’s important to note that you cannot test your way out of the five commitments and behavior. I think there’s this fine line that the community spread is so high, but people want to continue to gather or be in close proximity, so it’s how can we create spaces that are safe or safer workplace environments for those who have to work in-person, then prioritize testing, since we do have that limitation right now.
