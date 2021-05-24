Journalist and former Telluride resident Dan Fenster was detained Monday by Burmese authorities at the Yangon International Airport, where he was to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur en route to visit his family in the United States. The managing editor of an independent Myanmar magazine called Frontier Myanmar, Fenster had been living in Yangon and working as a journalist at the time of his arrest.
His employer, Frontier Myanmar, said in a statement that they had not succeeded in contacting Fenster, but understood he was being transferred to Insein Prison in Yangon, which has held thousands of political prisoners over decades.
“We do not know why Danny was detained and have not been able to contact him since this morning," the statement said. "We are concerned for his well being and call for his immediate release. Our priorities right now are to make sure he is safe and to provide him with whatever assistance he needs.”
Since the country’s military coup on Feb. 1 ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the ruling junta has cracked down on the media, arresting approximately 80 reporters, including half who remain in detention. Fenster is the first American journalist to be detained by the junta, bringing the total number of foreign journalists detained since the coup to three. A Polish freelancer was arrested while covering a pro-democracy demonstration in March, while a Japanese freelancer was detained in April while reporting on the ongoing civil unrest. Both were subsequently deported from the country.
Since February’s military overthrow, the country has seen widespread political demonstrations, as waves of protesters have taken to the streets after military leaders declared a one-year state of emergency and restricted media outlets, internet access and travel. Though initially restrained in response to protests, the ruling junta’s reaction has grown more severe, brutally cracking down violently on demonstrators and dissenters.
Though the exact number remains elusive, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an activist group, calculated that over 800 people have been killed in the crackdowns as of last week, according to Reuters. Many of those killed were children or young people, while thousands more have been detained.
Frontier Myanmar, the independent news publication that employs Fenster, has reported on the tumultuous social landscape in the country since the coup, providing a glimpse into civilians’ struggles under the junta and the regime’s abuses.
Before taking up residence in southeast Asia, Fenster, now 37, moved to Telluride in 2011, where he found a job working at Diggity Dog. Characterized by local friends as a fun-loving individual with a sharp mind, Fenster stood out for his effortless ability to shift from glib wisecracks to complex discussions of geopolitics. On Monday, Fenster’s friends and family expressed shock at his detention.
“We’re absolutely stunned and extremely confused as to why Dan was detained,” wrote his brother Bryan Fenster in a Facebook post Monday morning.
Upon hearing the news, former Diggity Dog owners Audrey and Erick Mosher also expressed their concern.
"We love Danny," said Audrey Mosher, recalling a staff rafting trip and other fond memories with Fenster during his time working for the hot dog cart.
The international media community responded with calls for Fenster’s release and rebukes of the regime’s treatment of the free press.
“Myanmar authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Frontier Myanmar managing editor Danny Fenster and allow him to travel freely outside the country,” wrote Shawn Crispin in a statement, senior Southeast Asia representative for the Committee to Protect Journalists. “This unlawful restriction of a foreign journalist’s freedom of movement is the latest grave threat to press freedom in Myanmar.”
Fenster’s arrest comes on the heels of the international outrage provoked by the detention of Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, a dissident of that country’s authoritarian regime. On Sunday, Belarus’s strongman president Aleksandr Lukashenko ordered a military fighter jet to intercept and reroute a Ryanair passenger jet flying through the country’s airspace en route to Lithuania. Upon landing, Belarusian authorities arrested and detained the opposition journalist.
Fenster’s detention, while unrelated, occurred just one day later, prompting additional outcry and concern for the former Telluride resident’s well being. While the U.S. embassy in Myanmar did not respond to a request for comment, Frontier Myanmar stated that the embassy was aware of the incident and is working to resolve it.
