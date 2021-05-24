In this undated photo, journalist and former Telluride resident Dan Fenster, left, works at Diggity Dog. Fenster was detained Monday by Burmese authorities at the Yangon International Airport, where he was to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur en route to visit his family in the United States. The managing editor of an independent Myanmar magazine called Frontier Myanmar, Fenster had been living in Yangon and working as a journalist at the time of his arrest. (Photo courtesy of Audrey Mosher)