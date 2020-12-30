Anyone who’s ever spent a Christmas in Telluride knows it doesn’t get much more postcard perfect than this: peaks cloaked in snow, lights twinkling from shop windows, no dreaming of a white Christmas necessary. This holiday season, visitors returned to the valley during the week of Christmas to enjoy the picturesque scenery, hit the slopes and enjoy a break from the stresses of the year. Local retail and restaurant workers reported that Telluride felt “busy,” though the resort reported fewer skiers on the mountain than in previous years.
“As expected, the ongoing health pandemic has impacted skier visitation over the holidays,” noted Carson Taylor, director of mountain sales for Telski. “Trends have remained relatively normal to prior years with volumes steadily increasing since inbound air service began in mid-December, but total visitors on the slopes are less than previous winters.”
Less visitors on the resort was by design this year, due to precautions implemented to curtail the spread of COVID-19 by minimizing crowds. This season, Telski offered the Limited Pass as a season pass option, with a lower price tag in return for “blackout dates,” during which passholders may not ski to avoid the busiest days of the season. At $1,150 for an adult Limited pass versus the $1,500 Unlimited pass, it saved money for those willing to observe the “blackout dates,” from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2, Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend from Jan. 16-18 and President’s Day weekend from Feb. 13-15.
“The restricted dates imposed with the new Limited Season Pass segment have functioned by design and helped maintain comfortable volumes since date restrictions began last Saturday,” Taylor said. “That, along with restrictions on certain Epic Day Pass products, has afforded us the capacity to continue offering day tickets over the holidays.”
For some avid snow lovers, the blackout dates offered an opportunity to try a new sport. For local writer and adventurer Jen Julia that was skate skiing, a form of cross-country skiing on a groomed trail.
“Particularly with COVID we were grateful for the ski area’s decision to offer this pass,” she said. “We’re happy to be avoiding crowds, and it has made us appreciate other things. When I see the groomer come out everyday, I’m so deeply appreciative of the Telluride Nordic Association and the Town of Telluride,” she said of the free network of groomed Nordic trails maintained daily on the Valley Floor that she has been enjoying this week while tackling a new sport.
It’s not only locals who have adjusted their routines in the ski towns of Telluride and Mountain Village, something that Telluride Tourism Board CEO Michael Martelon has seen reflected in the story told by the numbers.
“In many ways, we have morphed into the world of DIY,” Martelon said. “Visitors are cooking more, playing bartender more and hanging out by themselves more. Liquor stores are having a record year, as is the cannabis industry. Restaurants, bars and the arts — any group-oriented activity — are unquestionably vulnerable.”
Meanwhile, lodging during the holiday period from Dec. 24 to Jan. 2 has shown an increase in owner occupancy, up 18.7 percent between Telluride and Mountain Village, while paid occupancy “suffered a 116 percent increase in canceled nights” during the same period, likely a result of the Dec. 1 announcement of single-household requirements. For those who kept their bookings, Martelon noted that the average length of stay is up 20 percent, or about one full day from five to six days, compared to last year.
It’s “a tale of two towns for sure,” Martelon observed. “For some, the best of times; for others the worst. And there are those in between. Mountain Village has reaped the rewards of its infrastructure efforts and solid start to this year’s ski season. Without the bustling après energy and crowds in our world-famous restaurants and classic bars in Telluride, town definitely has an entirely different feel, especially when the street lights come on. If you’re staying in Mountain Village, you’re predisposed to spend more time right there this year.”
The airlines into Telluride have also brought fewer visitors into the valley in the weeks before Christmas, according to Matt Skinner, CEO of Colorado Flights Alliance, which partners with airlines to provide flights to the Montrose and Telluride airports from hubs around the country.
“We’re down about 30 percent over historic average” for the period leading up to Christmas, said Skinner. While this year has observed more visitors choosing to drive to destinations rather than fly, overall visitation numbers appear to follow the airlines trend for the holiday season, according to Skinner.
“Drivers made up a good portion of what was missing from the air numbers, but not quite all of it from what we can tell,” he said.
While Christmas may be over and New Year’s Eve revelers prepare to bid a happy farewell to 2020, the tourism trends for a season shaped by COVID-19 will likely stick around a bit longer before returning to business as usual.
“We do expect these things to normalize over the next couple of years,” Skinner noted.
