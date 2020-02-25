The Mountain West has one of the highest rates of suicide and depression in the country.
In the Telluride region, that grim reality exists alongside formidable barriers to mental health care and a dearth of mental health professionals, according to Tri-County Health Network Community Programs Development Supervisor Gina Gurreri.
“The tri-county region has a severe shortage of behavioral health specialists — only one mental health provider for every 6,000 individuals — and a staggering one psychiatrist for every 20,000 individuals,” Gurreri said.
Telluride’s rural location doesn’t help either.
“The Rural Health Information Hub lists several barriers to the receipt of mental health care for rural populations,” Gurreri pointed out. “Among these are: lack of anonymity when seeking treatment, a shortage of rural mental health professionals, the affordability of care and transportation to care. Locally, these challenges are no different.”
In fact, the lack of services is so severe, the federal government has designated the tri-county region of San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties as a “Health Professional Shortage Area” for mental health providers.
As a result, Tri-County Health Network (TCHNetwork) has begun offering teletherapy, allowing clients to have therapy sessions via secure video link with Colorado mental health professionals located mostly along the Western Slope and in Denver.
The sessions can take place either in the client’s home or elsewhere.
“Tri-County Health Network runs the program by contracting therapists and connecting clients and therapists to receive their sessions,” Gurreri explained. “We partner with clinics, community centers and libraries to provide a private, quiet setting for people to receive remote therapy sessions if they don’t have the equipment or space to do so in their own homes.”
So how does it work?
“Teletherapy utilizes secure videoconferencing technology to allow clients to receive counseling through a computer,” Gurreri said. “It is livestream technology that works like Skype, but uses software that meets stringent privacy standards mandated by federal legislation.”
She added that in addition to home, sessions can be held at the Wilkinson Public Library, Lone Cone Public Library, Ouray Public Health Department and in Naturita at the West End Economic Development Corporation, Naturita Library, and TCHNetwork's main office in Telluride.”
The timing of the therapy sessions is flexible, according to Gurreri.
“Days and times for sessions are determined by the client and their therapist,” she said. “This could include evening and weekend sessions.”
A program specifically for young people and school staff members is already up and running, with students having the option to access their teletherapy session from their school. Participating schools include Telluride Intermediate School, Telluride High School, Telluride Mountain School, the Norwood schools, Cedaredge High School, Naturita Elementary School, Nucla Middle School, Nucla High School and Paradox Charter School.
“Since early 2017, TCHNetwork has offered teletherapy to students and staff in local schools at no cost to students and staff,” Gurreri said. “The program has increased access to therapists, reduced the need for students to travel to receive services and provided them with a choice of therapists beyond what may be available in their school or community.”
Community members can access a range of experienced English- and Spanish-speaking, Colorado-licensed mental health professionals through TCHNetwork’s program to “address all things mental-health, be it loneliness, grief or a mental health checkup.”
Said Gurreri, “Therapists are located all over the state and are independent contractors. Each therapist is professionally licensed in the state of Colorado. Some people prefer the anonymity of teletherapy — since your therapist lives in another city several hours away, you won't run into them at the grocery store or at your child's ball game.”
For many participants the service will be free, thanks to funding that TCHNetwork received from this year’s Colorado Gives Day.
“Free services are on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies last,” Gurreri said. “For adults under the age of 50, sessions are normally $50. For adults over age 50, the first six sessions are free with grant funding from the NextFifty Initiative, and would normally be $50 after that. Services are free for students and school staff members at participating schools.”
Gurreri urged all Telluriders to consider teletherapy.
“Mental wellness and mental health access are for everyone,” she said. “You don't have to wait until you have a big, bad problem to access these services. Clinicians are here to listen and support you through all sorts of challenges, be it loneliness, navigating parenthood, adulting, grief and loss, adjusting to new life events and more. Mental health maintenance is important and easy to access with this service.”
To learn more about TCHNetwork’s teletherapy services, visit tchnetwork.org/teletherapy. To schedule an appointment, contact Julia Johnston at TCHNetwork at 970- 708-7096 or coord-pc@tchnetwork.org.
