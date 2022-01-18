San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters has worn the badge for 42 years, as he won his first bid on the ballot in 1980, after serving as deputy and chief marshal for the Town of Telluride for five years.
The longest-serving sheriff in the history of Colorado recently announced his re-election bid. If he’s re-elected in 2022, it’ll be his 12th consecutive term.
In a recent news release announcing his decision, Masters called his peacekeeping post “the greatest job on Earth.”
“I look forward to serving for another four years,” he said.
The Daily Planet caught up with Masters to talk about what keeps him going after nearly five decades in the field and how duties have changed over the years. He first credited the community, his colleagues and family for all of the support they’ve shown him during his career, especially at the beginning when he was a young officer learning the ropes.
“The support I get from my wife Jill and family really helps, as it does in any stressful occupation. Jill having been a peace officer and a paramedic understands what I need to do. All the kids have either high-stress jobs or have volunteered for emergency services over the years, so everyone gets it when we need to support each other,” Masters said. “I have always had a great staff at the Sheriff's Office, which makes being sheriff so much easier. We have had several recent retirements of long-term leaders in the office, which have made us change and promote younger people into those ranks. The new ideas that come with change are good and are helping me keep moving forward into a new era of peacekeeping.”
Similarly, the residents Masters has worked with and continues to serve have kept him engaged and forward-thinking when it comes to being a peace officer nowadays.
“I would really be nowhere without the tremendous support I have received over the years from the citizens of San Miguel. I learned to be a peace officer here 47 years ago. I appreciate them for putting up with me when I was just figuring out the right thing to do. No sheriff or peacekeeping agency can continue to make any progress without the support of the citizens they serve,” he said, adding he’s a not a “retirement kind of guy,” so he likes staying in shape for the physical demands of the job, too.
The early days of Masters walking the beat sound like something out of a Western movie. Without an official uniform, he wore his badge on his shirt and carried a hand-me-down revolver from his dad. Bartenders were fine with policing their own establishments and backing him up whenever they saw he needed help. “Sidewalk justice” was preferred when dealing with minor violations, like someone having one too many drinks, as such transgressions were almost always dealt with immediately without the intervention of lawyers and the court. Of course, not having a jail to take people to certainly informed the practices back then.
“I had to learn everything by trial and error. Since I was alone almost always I had to learn to seek the support of the locals. I found that most of the bartenders were a tough and savvy group that would always come out from around behind the bar to help me with a drunk or even out on the street if they saw I needed some backup,” Masters explained. “Since there was no jail almost every violation except violent felonies was handled on the street like we were dealing with little kids. ‘Fess up now and tell everyone you're sorry’ and ‘banishment from town for the night’ were the penalties and ‘walk the caulk’ was the testing. Most drunks were driven around in the back of the patrol car until the bars closed, and then released to care for themselves. Some parents expected us to literally ‘whip his ass’ if we found their children misbehaving. We hardly ever charged anyone in court, seldom if ever documented any of our actions and most people, victims and suspects, seemed fine with it.”
As the profession changed, it became more “rule-driven with legal documentation, and technical requirements that are both good and bad when it comes to policing a community,” he added.
“Nowadays an officer handling calls like we use to would be sued for either doing nothing or too much and be held personally liable for it. Modern deputies have to document all their actions via body cameras, spend hours writing detailed reports on everything they do, make ‘mandatory’ arrests, as required by law, wear body armor, and have mutable options on the use of force available to them on an overweighted equipment belt, file all reports and videos with the district attorney’s office, and arrest a number of people under the watchful eye of the courts, civil litigation and modern laws passed by a confused legislature,” Masters said. “Times, people and requirements have changed and there is no going back. We have to look to the future and do the best we can to preserve the peace and still use degrees of humanity in an increasingly complex system.”
With that in mind, Masters said he looks forward to continuing recent work on newer programs, including the co-responder program that was started last year. A privately donated search and rescue helicopter based in Telluride is expected to be operational this summer as well.
Improving performance and service is something he takes seriously, as well as the quality of life for his deputies.
“This year I have engaged a professional assessment firm, with extensive experience in reviewing the standards and procedures of peacekeeping agencies, to assess my office and report back to myself and the public regarding any deficiencies or recommendations for improvement,” he shared.
He told the Planet that he’s “really proud” of the “investigative vigor” of his office when it comes to handling more serious, and complex, investigations like homicides.
“We may not be the most skilled or trained investigators but we make up for any lack thereof by our caring, enthusiasm and acceptance of responsibility in bringing justice to the victim. If we don't do it no one else will. That is the ethos of the Sheriff's Office,” he said.
Some factors that will continue to support local peace officers include access to and participation in mental health programs and services, especially when an officer is dealing with someone experiencing a crisis, and founding adequate housing so they can live in the communities they work in.
“Housing is going to continue to be an issue for all emergency services. I would like the Sheriff's Office to look at building their own barracks and to look for long-term housing, and I mean houses, for deputies. Housing is critical if we want our peace officers to live in the community they serve,” Masters said.
