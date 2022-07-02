On Father's Day, June 19, 2022 we lost our loved one, Robert Dean Engel aka Rocking Bob, 60, in a motorcycle accident.
He was doing what he loved most. If it wasn't a trip to Arizona for bike week, Sturgis, or adventures with Cindy, he would just ride to feel the wind in his face.
Bob was legendary in so many ways. Once you met Bob, he was unforgettable. His beautiful smile, twinkle in his eyes or his awesome beard were memorable.
His voice carried loudly through the Colorado mountains, where he had called home for the past 27 years. He touched so many people's hearts.
Bob was born in Boulder, Colorado and was raised in Arizona, then work later took him to California, Guam and then Colorado.
Construction was Bob's trade. He had many talents in the industry. Was Rockin Bob named after his years of sheet rocking or his love of music? Cindy asked him once when she met him bowling. He said he was! They just celebrated five years of being together in March. Their first date was a ride to Moab.
Bob was a ride or die kinda guy. “I know not where I am heading, let the road decide. It's not the destination. It is the glory to ride.”
This isn't the end, it's Happy Trails until we meet again!
Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret L Engel, father, Richard A Engel, and sister, Mary A Engel, and recently his father-in-law Bob Nylund
He leaves behind his soulmate Cindy Nylund, sisters Patty Scott (Kevin) and Carol Brown (Gregg), and brother Tom Engel (Lori), sons David and Kurtis, nephews, Scott and Jake, nieces, Ivy, Ilenna, Kayla, Hallie, Jessica and Sierra.
A celebration of life will be held in Bob’s honor on Saturday, July 9 at 11 a.m. at the Nucla Community Center in Nucla, Colorado. Please come and attend to share a meal and memories. Please bring a salad or dessert to share, meat is provided.
