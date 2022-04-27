Over the past year, the Town of Ridgway, and the Top of the Pines recreation area just outside it, have achieved Dark Sky certification.
Norwood has been designated a Dark Sky community, and so have Naturita and Nucla. There are plans to establish a Dark Sky “reserve” in the West End, which would include part of San Miguel County.
Now add Silverton, and Colorado National Monument, outside Grand Junction, to the list of Dark Sky aspirants: communities that recognize the many benefits of dark skies and seek out certification from the International Dark Sky Association.
Dark skies assist migrating wildlife; nighttime exposure to artificial lights has negative effects on human health. And certifiable Dark Skies bring “astro-tourists” to town, city-dwellers from all over the planet who seek out stunning views of galaxies and celestial phenomena unimpeded by urban ‘glow.’
The criteria to become a Dark Sky Town differs from that of a Dark Sky Park, said Ridgway resident Val Szwarc, who has been advising Western Slope communities on achieving Dark Sky status.
To be certified as a Dark Sky place by the International Dark Sky Association, the park “needs to meet a certain threshold of how dark it is” in the skies above, Szwarc explained (there are special light meters that help with that). “Whereas for a community,” he added, “it’s more important to have a rigorous lighting ordinance.”
Earlier this week, Szwarc briefed Colorado National Monument’s superintendent on the special challenges of achieving dark-sky certification for a national monument located near a community with a lot of streetlights (like Grand Junction has).
“We were asked to take some measurements and do an assessment,” Szwarc said. “The superintendent wants to understand the issues.” One concern was, in effect, exactly how dark do the skies above us need to be? Then too, a national park also needs to take its own lighting, both present and future, into account: “A park needs a lighting-management plan,” just as a Dark Sky community does, Szwarc explained.
Also this week, “Silverton’s mayor and trustees approved a resolution” to begin the process of becoming a Dark Sky community, Szwarc said.
Silverton’s— and Colorado National Monument’s — certification as Dark Sky places is likely a year-and-a-half or two years away. But for local night-skies aficionados, there’s plenty of excitement now, starting online: It is currently International Dark Sky Week, “with hundreds of events” to attend virtually, according to Szwarc.
Events accessible to dark-sky scrollers on April 27, for example, included “Chase the Night Sky,” in Japan; International Dark Sky Week activities in Jelsa, Croatia; and a display entitled “Exterior Lighting Design of Heritage Churches,” in Cebu, Philippines (visit idsw.darksky.org for more details).
Closer to home, there’s likely to be a stargazing event — what Szwarc dubbed a “garden variety” constellation tour, which is never unimpressive under Ridgway’s celestial canopy— tomorrow evening at Top of the Pines, the first of several get-togethers to take place as the weather warms.
“Expect to see at least one night sky viewing event a month, starting this month,” Szwarc promised. “Keep an eye on the Top of the Pines website,” at topofthepines.org, “and on the Ridgway Chamber website, which lists upcoming stargazing events.”
For that matter, you don’t even have to leave your own backyard to host a personal sky party, given the dramatic viewing this weekend. “The planets of Venus and Jupiter appear to be closing in on one another” in the morning sky right now, Szwarc noted. There are dozens of websites you can visit to learn more. For starters, Szwarc recommends spaceweather.com.
