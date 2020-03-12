Editor's note: This list will be updated as the Daily Planet receives more information about events that may be affected by COVID-19 concerns.
TELLURIDE THEATRE STATEMENT
Dear Telluride Theatre Patrons and Supporters,
In light of the quickly expanding news coverage regarding coronavirus (COVID-19), we wanted to inform you that we are moving forward with this weekend's performances of “MacGyver the Musical” as planned, but will be postponing all of the Burlesque performances in late March.
We are actively monitoring health officials’ recommendations and considering our options carefully to ensure we provide a safe and healthy environment in which to attend our shows. At this week’s performance of “MacGyver the Musical,” we are providing hand sanitizer, wiping down surfaces with Clorox wipes and ensuring continuous airflow is present in the Black Box Theatre at the Palm.
If you or your loved ones are sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms and/or a fever, please stay home, take care of yourself and do not go out into public where germs can be spread. If you are feeling uneasy or unsafe about being in a public space, we honor your feelings. We are happy to refund any tickets purchased to this week’s performance in such cases. Please email tickets@telluridetheatre.org to request a refund and we will release your tickets. Please email with 24-hours notice.
BURLESQUE
After much deliberation and with a heavy heart we have decided to postpone our Burlesque fundraiser until a later date.
As soon as we work out when (we hope early June, but could be pushed later as we monitor the situation) we will let ticket holders know and their tickets will be transferred to the new dates. We ask that refunds be held off until the new dates are announced. If you know you will not be in Telluride later in 2020 please email tickets@telluridetheatre.org Burlesque is Telluride Theatre's largest fundraiser of the year, we hope you will continue to support the event as it makes doing what we do possible.
We will continue to diligently observe health officials’ instructions and adjust our proceedings accordingly. If the situation should change, we will send out notifications immediately.
If you need to cancel your plans to attend one of our shows this week due to illness, please email tickets@telluridetheatre.org for a refund.
We, like so many non-profit organizations that provide live event entertainment, will need your help and support in the coming months. If you would like to donate and help us get through this difficult time please visit telluridetheatre.org/donate or email colin@telluridetheatre.org. Postponing shows means loss of revenue and stalled cash flow. We need your help. Telluride Theatre's motto Magic & Possibility still stands... we look forward to sharing the magic with you soon.
We look forward to an exciting remainder of the 2020 season with you!
Kindest regards,
The Telluride Theatre Family
SHERIDAN OPERA HOUSE CANCELLATIONS
The Sheridan Arts Foundation is disappointed to announce that several upcoming events at the Sheridan Opera House have been cancelled. Both Spafford and Galactic have cancelled their tours, which included the Saturday, March 14, Spafford concert and Monday, March 16, Galactic show at the Sheridan Opera House. The Sheridan Arts Foundation and artists made the collective decision to cancel the Bill & Jilian Nershi and Island Grass March 17 concert, the Gabrielle Louise March 18 SHOW Bar concert and April 4 $1 Community Night, featuring Birds of Play concerts due to the same concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, especially with the latest recommendations from San Miguel County Medical Officer Sharon Grundy that all large events be cancelled.
If ticket purchasers want a refund, no action is required. As our non-profit will be negatively impacted by these cancellations, every donation helps. If ticket purchasers would like to donate their refunds, please email Maggie at maggie@sheridanoperahouse.com or Emma at emma@sheridanoperahouse.com before 12 p.m. on Friday for Spafford and 12 p.m. on Monday for Galactic and Bill & Jilian Nershi and Island Grass. Thank you for your consideration. We will begin processing refunds after those respective cut-off times. Refunds will be issued in the original form of purchase. Credit card refunds take one to two weeks. Each ticket purchaser will receive a refund confirmation email.
Galactic’s official statement:
Galactic Fans - there is nothing Galactic wanted more than to celebrate their 25th Anniversary with you. Unfortunately, due to safety concerns surrounding specific dates on their upcoming run, Galactic is canceling their tour through the end of March. Refunds are available at point of purchase.
They promise to be back as soon as possible and that it will be just as funky, or even funkier.
Spafford’s official statement:
It’s with extremely heavy hearts that we must inform you that we will be POSTPONING all Winter Tour dates due to new mass gathering mandates and restrictions issued by the government in the states of Washington, Oregon, California, and Nevada. We’ve had an absolutely amazing run this Winter and the last thing we want is for it to stop now. Our sincerest apologies to everyone who had plans to see us during this run. We want to thank those of you who had the opportunity to come out and support us on this tour!
The Sheridan Arts Foundation will update the public as we have more information about future events at the Sheridan Opera House. The health and safety of our patrons remains our number one priority. Information available at SheridanOperaHouse.com or by calling 970-728-6363 ext. 5.
TELLURIDE TOURISM BOARD STATEMENT
With cases of coronavirus now in Colorado, we are taking this situation very seriously. We are working to keep you updated on the latest developments. The Colorado Tourism Office has developed some information for guests who might have concerns about traveling to Colorado. Also stay tuned to the latest information from San Miguel County. If someone becomes ill, follow these guidelines from the Telluride Medical Center.
The Denver, Montrose and Telluride airports are not currently on the list of airports considered high risk. Federal public health officials have issued no warnings or restrictions on travel anywhere in the U.S. Please note, the state is discouraging those over 60 or with underlying health issues from traveling to the mountains. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in both helping to manage COVID-19 as well as providing the best possible experience for our guests these last few weeks.
A MESSAGE FROM THE COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DIRECTOR
The number of people who will get infected with COVID-19 (coronavirus) in our region is unknown. Approximately 80 percent of those who do get the virus will experience mild symptoms such as fever and cough. Employers with emergency response plans should be prepared to refine and use them as needed. All employers should remain flexible, and encourage employees to call in sick and stay home if they are ill. Business owners should review the CDC's interim guidance for business responses to COVID-19. There are also great print materials regarding hygiene at the workplace for employers. We encourage employers to print the attached flyer and post in a visible spot for employees.
Current strategies for employers include:
- Review/develop company policies and procedures for a disease outbreak response plan
- Actively encourage sick employees to stay home
- Separate sick employees (and send them home)
- Emphasize respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene by all employees
- Perform routine environmental cleaning
- Advise employees before traveling to take certain steps
Please see CDC.gov for helpful guidance for businesses and employers to plan, prepare and respond to this fluid situation.
NUGGET THEATRE STATEMENT
Dear Nugget Friends,
The Nugget Theatre will be closed Friday, March 13, through Thursday, March 19.
The goals with our closure is to delay the rates of transmission and death by reducing the number of people who contract COVID-19 before an effective treatment or vaccine is available, protect the elderly and chronically ill, and to preserve and protect the health care system's capacity to respond.
We will continue to closely monitor the development of COVID-19 and update you on a weekly basis regarding our reopening. We look forward to seeing you again soon!
In the meantime, be well and stay healthy.
Telluride Film Festival
TELLURIDE MUSEUM STATEMENT
With the health and well being of the community in mind, the Telluride Historical Museum (THM) has postponed their winter fundraiser The ‘70s Shindig. All ticket purchases will be refunded. A future date for the event has not yet been set.
“While we hate to cancel this important fundraiser we believe it is the responsible action to take in light of the coronavirus outbreak” stated Kiernan Lannon, Executive Director of THM. “The health and safety of our community and supporters is of utmost importance to the Museum. We look forward to seeing everyone at a later date”
The Telluride Historical Museum is monitoring the coronavirus situation closely and will continue to follow advice from the San Miguel County Department of Health and Environment, The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and the Colorado Governor’s office. For now, the Museum is currently open with regular hours (Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.–5 p.m.) and will still hold Daffodil Days next week as planned.
THM has taken extra precautions to keep visitors safe. Common surfaces are being disinfected multiple times throughout the day, hand sanitizer has been put out for guest use, and interactive exhibit elements have been removed or shut down. Museum staff continues to be vigilant about everyday preventative health measures and encourages guests to follow everyday preventive actions as advised by health officials including hand washing, covering sneezes and coughs and not visiting the museum when sick or experiencing symptoms of any kind.
Contact the Museum for any questions or information regarding a Shindig ticket refund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.