Telluride Gay Ski Week (TGSW), which is set to return for its 21st year next year from Feb. 25 through March 4, will have a new owner and producer in 2023. SBG Productions, the organization behind Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, Telluride Jazz Festival and Durango Blues Train, recently finalized the purchase agreement with former TGSW event director Rosie Cusack, according to an SBG news release Tuesday. With almost 30 years of event experience, SBG Productions is excited to usher in a new era of TGSW with a variety of events and fresh energy, while honoring the historic legacy.
“TGSW has been put on the map and has rightfully garnered significant global attention in the past six years. SBG Productions taking over the production of this event is the best thing that could have ever happened. SBG is a wonderful, professional, caring and conscientious group of people. TGSW is in great hands,” Cusack said. “TGSW is a very important event here in Telluride and all over the country. It isn’t just about skiing. It has always been special to see the community support for the TGSW events that gave attendees a level of confidence they couldn’t find anywhere else. That is about as special to me as it gets.”
Jacob Bomersback, SBG’s director of marketing, explained the opportunity presented itself during a recent conversation, and both sides agreed it would be a good fit.
“It came about organically through a discussion at TGSW earlier this year,” he said. “We share the same vision with Rosie, and because our company specializes in live events and has an extensive network and resources in that field, we asked how we could help or if she would be interested in passing the torch and letting us run with it.”
Event attendees can expect a week full of events, happy hours, meet-ups, live music, a pool party and more, with plenty of time to explore what the world class Telluride Ski Resort has to offer. For those new to the terrain or looking to make some friends while making some turns, guided ski groups will be available.
"We are excited for the opportunity to build on a 20-year-old celebration of equality, inclusivity and awareness for the LGBTQ+ community" SBG Productions President Steve Gumble said. "We plan to strengthen the overall experience, as well as spotlight the beauty of wintertime in the San Juan Mountains. Expect a more diverse programming schedule with broader appeal, refined week-long amenities and improved design plans to offer a better-rounded experience."
Gumble also expanded on plans to expand TGSW’s community involvement.
“Telluride has a lot of pride, along with many incredibly talented LGBTQ+ residents and allies, businesses and organizations. We welcome and encourage everyone to be involved and can’t wait to showcase the local flavors that make our ski town so unique,” he added.
Those looking to be involved are encouraged to reach out through the new TSGW website at TellurideGaySki.com
Continuing the partnership between the Telluride AIDS Benefit and TGSW, the 2023 event will kick off with the TAB Fashion Show Feb. 25. A highlight of the winter for many, the fundraising fashion show is considered one of Telluride's best productions and has been regarded as a “Broadway Pop-Up” and "Cirque du Soleil meets NY Fashion Week.”
A full schedule of events, details about lift tickets and special lodging details will be announced in the coming weeks, according to SBG Productions. Stay up to date by signing up for the newsletter at TellurideGaySki.com/#newsletter-signup.
