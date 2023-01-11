Fresh snowfall is sublime anytime in winter, and navigating it is simple at a ski resort: snap on your skis, or step into a snowboard, and go.
Alas, things are not so simple for backcountry recreationists in Colorado: “Avalanche danger is considerable” in the northern and southern San Juans right now, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported Wednesday. “Strong winds are drifting new snow into thick slabs on northeast-to-east, through south-facing slopes. If you affect the deeply buried weak layers that exist on most slopes, the results can be a very large and dangerous avalanche,” an online forecaster said.
“These avalanches can be started from a distance, or below, and may wrap around terrain features,” like trees or boulders. “Smooth, rounded pillows of snow indicate wind drifting, and you can easily trigger avalanches in this new snow,” the center added, as if for good measure. “If you initiate a small slide in this snow, it is likely that you can trigger a deeper avalanche.”
Colorado is by far the deadliest state when it comes to avalanches, and according to mountain guide and educator Chris Dickson, the backcountry of the San Juans can be a particularly dangerous place.
“It’s riskier here than on the Front Range” when it comes to avalanches, Dickson said simply. “It comes down to our geography. We’re close to the desert. It’s very dry here, very cold, and the snowpack is shallow.”
Early season storms “melted, and stuck around on north-facing terrain,” and then the San Juans experienced a long, relatively dry period, Dickson explained. The angular crystals, known as faceted snow, or “sugar snow,” at the bottom of the snowpack, and faceted snow on top, were an ideal setup for big avalanches. “And that’s what is plaguing us right now,” Dickson said. “We’re seeing natural avalanches almost at the ground — from the bottom of the snowpack. The entire snowpack has released in avalanches in Ophir, where I live. That’s the problem for us now. It’s terrifying.”
There is an additional aspect to these precarious backcountry conditions that makes them more dangerous still: capricious, and egotistical, human behavior.
Such decision-making will be the focus of a Telluride Backcountry Chat at the Wilkinson Public Library tonight at 6 p.m. The talks, offered by the Peter Inglis Avalanche Education Fund, have been a fixture at the library every winter for several years (a longtime Telluride ski patroller, Inglis passed away in a cornice collapse in Alaska in 2015).
“I’d started attending these talks as a community member years ago,” Dickson said. “The chats have been a way for people to come together and discuss recent avalanches” in this region. “They offer a chance for people to reflect on what happened, and to think about how to stay safe.”
“Now,” the new director of the PI Fund added, “My role is to put these chats on, and to host them.”
Dickson has chosen attention-getting titles for the talks over the next three months of this season — but that is the job of someone trying to call attention to backcountry dangers.
“As always, we’ll begin with some announcements tonight,” Dickson said, “and then Jon Tuckman,” snow safety director of the Telluride Ski Patrol, “will discuss the resort’s backcountry gates — how they work, and when (and why) they are opened or closed by avalanche personnel.” (A skier was killed in an avalanche Dec. 31 in Breckenridge Resort’s “sidecountry” terrain, meaning backcountry terrain accessed from the resort but not patrolled by the resort.)
“We’re lucky to have access to Bear Creek, and to Alta Lakes,” Dickson said, “and Jon will talk about that.”
Next, there’ll be a discussion about decision-making in the backcountry, and how this is influenced by social media, and, in particular, how the answers to a recent backcountry survey created by Dickson (which received more than 100 responses) might figure into all of this.
Its title: “Social Media, Ego, and How It Impacts Our Decision-Making.”
“Social media can play a big role in our risk preferences and tolerances, and how we decide where we want to ski,” Dickson said. “We live in an area with a lot of steep, extreme skiing” — and a lot of selfies of steep, extreme skiing — “which may give us a preference towards riskier behavior out there. We’re in the heart of winter, and avalanche danger is considerable right now,” which gives such a discussion special urgency.
“This is part of our ski culture,” Dickson added. “We have little kids going to ski films at the Sheridan Opera House” — or the Sherbino, where the new film from Matchstick Productions plays next week — “and they’re seeing people jumping off cliffs. Is there a way we can check in,” and, perhaps reconsider the risks and consequences?
The topic of the Backcountry Chat next month, which takes place Feb. 9, is “Close Calls,” and will include “a discussion of working through grief from backcountry trauma.” The final chat of the year, titled “Danger Trends,” is March 9. The backcountry chats begin at 6 p.m. Visit telluridelibrary.org/events to learn more.
