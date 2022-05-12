The San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) hosted a series of community meetings around the region this week to discuss and identify gaps and support options for people with disabilities and older adults. Meetings were held in Naturita, Norwood, Placerville and Mountain Village. Two meetings were held in Mountain Village. Members from SMART and representatives from the consulting firm Fehr & Peers discussed options and challenges with community attendees on Wednesday in Mountain Village. SMART hired the Denver-based firm to conduct a study.
"The study is looking generally at gaps in mobility needs, but particularly around older adults, and people with mobility issues and where the gaps in SMART service and what All Points (Transit) are doing in the region and looking at what the gaps are to be filled, and address people's needs for getting around," said Sydney Provan, Fehr & Peers transportation planner.
Wednesday's meeting focused on spreading awareness about the public transportation offered in the region. The term "awareness" referred to the stops and routes provided by SMART, transportation options for medical needs and appointments, and sharing the accessible specs regarding transportation for those who are unsure if the bus will fit their needs.
Ideas and thoughts from previous meetings were also brought into consideration. Jason Miller, Fehr & Peers project manager, brought up some points made by Randi Latham, the West End protective services caseworker for Montrose County.
"She spoke to the awareness challenges of what services exist. We were able to get her a lot of information about what exists today. She wasn't even aware of All Points, the transit service that operates the Tri-County Health Network shuttle, as well as dial-a-ride service within the West End," Miller said.
All Points Transit is a transportation company based out of Montrose that is more medically focused. People in San Miguel County can schedule a ride to take them to a medical appointment. On the other hand, SMART is commuter-based and offers fixed routes within the community.
"One of the things we're trying to explore is can we get these services to people more efficiently. How can we operate and bring together services that are siloed so that we can get a better bang for our buck?" SMART Operations Manager Kari Distefano said.
Pam Pettee, a Mountain Village local and long-time SMART rider, attended Wednesday afternoon. Pettee has not owned a car since 1987 and hasn't driven since her 80th birthday last year.
"I'm very familiar with public transportation, particularly in the region that I'm here to lend support," Pettee said.
Pettee shared her experience when a local doctor referred her to a specialist in Durango and how pricy a limo or other transit services would've been to take her to the appointment.
"It would have been very expensive if a friend hadn't agreed to drive me," Pettee added.
Attendees spoke about ways to share consolidated information about all forms of transportation throughout the region with the public. They concluded that while online resources are helpful, they can be inaccessible and hard to find for some.
"We're going to be doing another kind of round of outreach. It'll be more focused on attending meetings where people are already, like attending senior lunches," Provan said.
Informational flyers posted around the farmers market were also discussed.
In the next six weeks, Fehr & Peers, in collaboration with SMART, will release an online and printed community survey.
"We will present some high-level draft ideas that will include partnership, education and outreach ideas, as well as some new service ideas or ways to improve existing service. … At the end of this, we will deliver a roadmap that will talk about the implementation," Miller said.
