A Montrose couple’s Saturday Jeep expedition over Imogene Pass became a matter of life and death after they tumbled off the road and down a steep, brushy embankment near Royer Gulch. Robert and Kay Scott, both 72, sustained multiple injuries, some of them critical. They tumbled approximately 450 feet from the roadway.
The accident precipitated a four-hour-long, technical rope rescue undertaken by multiple agencies and a handful of volunteers that happened to be in the area, according to San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Susan Lilly.
“Sheriff Bill Masters appreciates the multi-agency effort and the willingness of bystanders to participate in this very technical rescue,” Lilly said.
The Scotts who are still recovering at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, had a few things go right for them. That they had a cell signal to call 911 was a key factor in their eventual rescue, Lilly said.
“It’s a miracle they had a cell signal,” she said, noting that they were not visible from the roadway.
And, though their Jeep had a soft top, the roll bars remained intact, further protecting them as they careened down the gully. Lilly said based on the damage to the vehicle, they may have also gone end over end. It is not known what caused the couple’s Jeep to leave the road, she added.
Search and Rescue crews had coincidentally been conducting rope rescue training a couple of times in the past month, Lilly said. Each of the patients was assessed by EMS personnel and transported by vehicle to the Telluride Regional Medical Center. From there, the couple was taken to the Telluride Regional Airport to waiting medical helicopters for the flight to Grand Junction.
“We’re very lucky to live in this community,” Lilly said. “The way this team worked together was a humbling experience. The teamwork was incredible.”
Officials cautioned motorists to remain focused on Tomboy Road, despite the scenery.
Editor's note: An updated version of this story will run in the Wednesday edition of the Daily Planet.
