In a Tuesday work session of Telluride Town Council, town staff said the Free Box could open “within the next couple weeks.” Town manager Ross Herzog said once staffing is ensured, the boards placed over the cubbies that have been preventing people from either donating or finding useful items since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, will come down. The ongoing discussion is as a result of persistent abuses of the Free Box that make it unsightly and impactful on local businesses.
At the last council meeting, the consensus with council and more than 120 public comments supporting the institution, was that the Free Box should be available to the public, but possibly in a new location. While a new, permanent location has yet to be determined, council agreed that if it moves, it should only move once. Herzog’s memo indicated continuing operations of the Free Box would be structured to ensure its success. “Town staff would also plan to keep the existing area successful by providing stricter enforcement, education, and collaboration to allow auxiliary volunteer assistance and outside donations,” the memo read.
Locating it across from the post office on the Voodoo Lounge site has a number of supporters, but with the pending development of the site, council was unwilling to commit to it. Council member Tom Watkinson pressed his colleagues and staff to find a new site.
“If it’s not going to the Voodoo Lounge area, let's find a permanent home,” he said. “But this needs to happen sooner than later. We don't want to have the complete junk show that it has been in the past.”
Herzog pointed out that having dedicated staff to maintain and monitor the Free Box would incur costs.
“When I say additional resources I want to just be clear that it is going to cost,” Herzog said. “We could see potentially double what the current cost is on it, just knowing the expectations of the community and council.”
Staff will analyze whether the position needs to be a new hire, be full- or part-time, or have a current employee take on the job.
Council member Geneva Shaunette pointed out that community engagement could be harnessed to help oversee the Free Box.
“We heard that the community’s energized about this and that people want to volunteer and so I totally recognize that bringing on a town employee to oversee the situation would make sure that we had an accountability person,” Shaunette said. “But there's a group forming and we talked about involving the Ecology Commission. I just think that it's not a given that this is going to descend into chaos, if we make the agreement as a society to take care of this resource, I think that the opportunity to open and keep it under control is there.”
Council member Lars Carlson wondered why the town should foot the bill for Free Box maintenance.
“Right now it’s costing us $30,000 a year,” he said. “That’s money that could go to housing. I think if the community wants it they should put their money were their mouth is. Why should the town spend $30,000 to keep it open? If the community wants it, they can police it, they can enforce it.”
Herzog clarified that community collaboration was a staff recommendation.
“We envision … we’d incorporate auxiliary volunteer assistance,” he said. “We just want to make sure it’s successful and could dial back staff.”
Council agreed that installing cameras could have a chilling effect on not only dumping of oversized items, but of other illicit activities, as well.
Members of the public took part in the discussion, as well. Reopening the Free Box in its current location was a concern for Janice Zink, an ardent supporter who has created special T-shirts for sale as a funding stream to be used for maintenance and supervision.
“I am very concerned about reopening the Free Box in its current location,” Zink said. “I really believe that a big part of the problem is that the Free Box is too small. The Free Box was formed 45 years ago and at that time it was plenty big. And if you think about it, it was right across from the post office. I think that the building that is across from the post office, the recycling center is like the perfect location for the Free Box, and I don't understand why it's not being seriously considered.”
Zink further urged the town to take a stronger role in Free Box upkeep.
“I really think the town needs to step up and take a little bit of ownership of the Free Box,” she said. “It's a service. It's an amenity that obviously so many people support. To open it up in its current location … I think we're just going to be having this meeting again like a year from now.”
Sam Siegel, a neighboring business owner, pushed council to ignore the Voodoo Lounge site and come up with an alternative site.
“I think you need to have some timeline here,” he said. “You're going to meet, you're going to have a work session, you're going to come up with a solution in the next 60 days.”
Siegel also expressed doubts the town would be capable of properly managing the Free Box.
“If the Free Box is open where it is, how are you going to control that unless you have all your pieces in place,” he wondered. “Who that town staff person is, how often does it get looked at, how do you contact the marshal's, office who does that? There are a lot of things I think if you open it (in its current location), it's going be a crazy mess in there for various reasons. And so I think you have to come up with a real solution, take responsibility for this problem, and forget the site down by the post office … because that's not the solution. I really do not want to see it for three to five years, where it currently is, because I don't trust this town will be able to manage it in a totally acceptable way.”
Mayor DeLanie Young defended town staff against negative comments from the public.
“I am sorry to hear stated very flatly that there's little trust in the town from one of the people who provided public comment,” she said. “I want to speak to something that was said at our last meeting that I found out later was quite insulting to our public works department. I want to say — and I think the rest of council agrees with me — that our public works department is stellar and does an amazing job at everything they do and they have limited time to take care of all the needs of every single resident in this community and visitor.”
With the Free Box potentially set to reopen in a couple weeks, council and staff urged the public to not inundate it with items stored-up over the past year since it’s been closed.
“As we make this successful I would encourage anyone who has saved a garage of stuff that this is not to clean out your garage, and maybe limit yourself to a couple of your treasures that you want to share in the community, and not a truckload,” Herzog said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.