Steven Gluckstern passed away in his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Sunday, May 29, a mere seven weeks after being diagnosed with brain cancer (glioblastoma). He died surrounded by his family and classical music.
He was a deeply loved and loving husband, father, Papa, brother, son and friend. Truly one of a kind, he moved through life like a whirlwind, sweeping up everything around him as he went — including friends, businesses, knowledge and experiences. He was brilliant, generous, insatiable, and fun.
Born in New Haven, Connecticut on May 1, 1951 to Norma (Block) and Bob Gluckstern, Steven grew up in a household with two younger sisters where teaching and learning were highly valued and encouraged. He graduated from Amherst College and went on to pursue a Doctorate of Education at UMass, Amherst, graduating from that program in 1974. He spent the next seven years as a teacher and school administrator.
The year 1974 was also when Steven met and married the love of his life, Judy (O’Connor). When Steven met Judy that spring at a joint Amherst and Smith College Glee Clubs rehearsal for a joint performance of the Bach Mass in B Minor, he came home that evening and declared to his mother that he had just met the most beautiful woman in the world and was going to marry her. They were engaged two weeks later and married on July 20, 1974.
The couple went on to lead an adventurous and nomadic life. They lived in more than 20 places during their 48 years together, with the majority spent in Bermuda, New York City, San Francisco, Santa Fe and Telluride — this town being a constant in his life until the end.
They first came to town in 1976 when Steven interviewed for superintendent of Telluride schools. They found deep friendships and a lifelong home in this community, despite not getting the job. Instead, they headed overseas to Tehran, where they met Michael Palm, a remarkable individual who became one of Steven’s dearest friends and a partner in business.
Steven returned to Telluride as Superintendent for the 1980-81 school year, but ultimately returned to the Stanford University Graduate School of Business, graduating in 1982.
Steven was the definition of a serial entrepreneur and “disrupter.” After graduating with his MBA, he quickly progressed through the business world and within a few years was running the reinsurance division at Berkshire Hathaway Insurance Group. However, after a hike up Bear Creek where he and Michael Palm imagined a new and exciting way to change the entire reinsurance industry, both quit their jobs with Warren Buffet to found Centre Reinsurance (1988), which revolutionized the reinsurance industry forever. Steven went on to hold a range of entrepreneurial, executive and financial positions and later transitioned into the medical device sector. He had most recently become a pioneer in the emerging hemp industry.
Passionate about sports, Steven co-owned two NHL teams in the 1990s (Phoenix Coyotes and NY Islanders), as well as the Chicago Dogs, a minor league professional baseball team, starting in 2018.
Always generous, Steven wished to share his success for the betterment of our world, and became an influential philanthropist and activist. Through the Lucky Star Foundation he supported a range of organizations focused primarily on the arts, children/education, LGBTQ+ issues, and HIV/AIDS. He was a founder of the politically oriented Democracy Alliance, as well as founding Chairman of the Palm Center, a prominent social science research organization that played a leading role in reversing the ban on LGBTQ individuals from serving in the military.
His generosity reached to Telluride as well and many of his contributions remain today: he was a co-founder of Telluride Academy, he and Judy dedicated the Palm Theater in honor of Michael so that his activist legacy could live on through the town and youth of the community, and the couple notably brought the art piece “Penny Bear” to town.
Finally, one of Steven’s greatest joys in life was attending Burning Man with his family. Together, they founded and led a well-known camp (Mystopia), and he attended the event 11 consecutive times after his daughter introduced the family to its magic in 2009. He loved nothing more than being surrounded by dust, family and friends, and serving the Burner community French toast.
Steven leaves behind quite a legacy, one that will be carried on by his family: wife Judy, daughter Sarah, son JD, daughter-in-law Hannah and granddaughter, Frances (2), as well as his mother Norma (Ralph), sisters B.J. and Amie (Bob), and a wonderful extended family.
The family invites the community to contribute to Steven's memory website at luckystarsburnbright.com
