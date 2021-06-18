JUNE 3
Seller: Michael and Susan Jhin
Buyer: David Johnson
Property: Adams Ranch Road (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $810,000
Seller: Vargas-Johnson Living Trust
Buyer: John Adolph
Property: 350 South Mahoney Drive No. 20, Telluride
Price: $1.14 million
Seller: Michael Blevins
Buyer: Caleb Hudak
Property: Coonskin Ridge Lane (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $500,000
JUNE 7
Seller: Matthew Lynch and Paradox LLC
Buyer: Eat-2106 LLC
Property: 133 North Aspen St., Telluride
Price: $2.835 million
Seller: Robin Andrews
Buyer: Haus Home LLC
Property: 8100 County Road 58P, Placerville
Price: $1 million
Seller: Rogers & Rooks LLC
Buyer: Cory and Mariza Brimhall
Property: Sunset Ridge Drive (vacant), Telluride
Price: $390,000
JUNE 8
Seller: NGNF LLC
Buyer: Daniel Kondo
Property: 21661 Highway 145, Placerville
Price: $550,000
Seller: Sebastian James LLC
Buyer: Front Street LLC
Property: 110 Front Street, Placerville
Price: $720,000
JUNE 9
Seller: Stuart Gibson and Deborah Bash
Buyer: Keith Buchholz
Property: High Bluff Drive (vacant), Placerville
Price: $460,000
JUNE 10
Seller: Brenda Van Der Mije
Buyer: Gregory and Beth Moross
Property: 99 Pennington Place, Mountain Village
Price: $4.45 million
Seller: Awesome Ski Rentals LLC
Buyer: Anthony, Matthew and Judy Zaremba
Property: 327 Adams Ranch Road Unit 601, Telluride
Price: $375,000
Seller: Uncompaghre Mental Health Services Inc
Buyer: Kodan Fisk LLC
Property: 1175 Grand Ave., Norwood
Price: $240,000
JUNE 11
Seller: Moms Ventures LLC
Buyer: Ryan Kretzer Trust
Property: Albert J Road (vacant), Telluride
Price: $599,000
Seller: 113 S Townsend LLC
Buyer: Alpine Haus LLC
Property: 113 South Townsend St., Telluride
Price: $3.55 million
Seller: Alexander Pape Trust
Buyer: Wrights Land Development LLC
Property: Naturita Street (vacant), Norwood
Price: $145,000
Seller: Mary Portnoy Trust
Buyer: Split River West LLC
Property: 100 Aspen Ridge Drive No. 19, Mountain Village
Price: $2.65 million
JUNE 14
Seller: Robert and Barbara Snell
Buyer: Demeter Holdings LLC
Property: 117 Sunny Ridge Place No. A207
Price: $3.925 million
Seller: Bailey Investments
Buyer: Parker and Melanie Duffey
Property: Rocky Road (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $1.155 million
JUNE 15
Seller: Gloria Wenzik
Buyer: Donald Mitchell
Property: 35 Pilot Knob Lane No. 305, Telluride
Price: $400,000
Seller: Bradley and Jennifer Voss
Buyer: Jeffrey and Mylieka Lubick
Property: Fairway Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $595,000
Seller: Hoku’ula LLC
Buyer: Triad Frisco Partners LLC
Property: East Gregory Avenue (vacant, lot 3), Telluride
Price: $1.4 million
JUNE 16
Seller: Tyler and Carolyn Allen
Buyer: Mark Callender
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 415-5, Mountain Village
Price: $112,500
Seller: James Katzenberger Trust
Buyer: Charles King
Property: 135 San Joaquin Road No. 210-3, Mountain Village
Price: $15,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.