Jessie McTigue considers herself pretty lucky these days.
Coloradans are under stay-at-home orders to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic — except, that is, when it comes to grocery shopping and getting regular exercise. And because McTigue resides in Telluride, “regular exercise,” for her, just so happens to involve backcountry skiing on San Juan peaks.
“We’re pretty far from the front lines” when it comes to battling the virus, McTigue said. Yet even so, she had been wondering how she might assist.
As she put it, “I’ve been feeling pretty guilty while I’ve been skinning up and down the mountain, wondering what I can do to help.”
McTigue recently got her answer, when she spied a Vail family friend’s request for ski goggles on Facebook. The goggles were for a nascent, grassroots clearinghouse called Goggles for Docs, which has sprung up to assist medical professionals in need of protective eyewear when treating patients with the highly contagious respiratory virus.
According to Powder magazine, ‘Goggles’ began with a phone call from New York City emergency physician Mike Halperin, 40, to his aunt and uncle in Steamboat Springs. Halperin, who had grown up skiing, wondered if his relatives might have any spare goggles “because he and his colleagues had run out of protective eyewear” and were using the same face shields over and over in the course of placing hundreds of virus patients on ventilators. (“It’s a procedure we do all the time, and it’s always been dangerous for the patient — it’s pretty commonly the most dangerous five minutes of someone’s hospital stay,” Halperin told the magazine. “But now it’s become the most dangerous five minutes for the provider as well,” because they must operate within inches of the patient’s mouth and nose, risking infection. “Using goggles is a natural solution to that issue.”)
Halperin made that phone call to his aunt and uncle two weeks ago on March 26. Since then, through word of mouth and a veritable army of self-recruits — skiers, boarders and other athletes who routinely employ protective eyewear and have plenty to spare — Goggles for Docs has facilitated the donation of more than 23,000 pairs of goggles to medical personnel across the U.S.
“It’s a crowd-sourcing initiative that arose out of need,” McTigue said. “We had a week off for spring break at the Mountain School” — where McTigue teaches, and daughters Mollie and Belle are enrolled — “and I presented the idea to my kids and said ‘Hey, we can get the Mountain School and the ski club involved.’” Accordingly, McTigue has placed two donation bins in town, in front of the Wilkinson Public Library and the Telluride Mountain School, and one at her home at 209 E. Serapio in Aldasaro. Donors are asked to place new or used, wiped-down goggles in a sealed Ziploc bag before depositing the bag in the receptacle (the person who collects the goggles will wear gloves while retrieving, and wash their hands after handling, donations). The goggles will then be forwarded to medical personnel who need them. “The action sports community is so tight,” said Goggles for Docs’ volunteer publicist Melissa Gullotti, “they’ve all been responding. We have people digging through their closets to come up with spare goggles.” (“Goggles?” McTigue remembers thinking when she first saw a plea for them on Facebook. “Those we have. That I can do.”)
“The cool thing is you can see the requests from medical personnel come in in real time on the website” gogglesfordocs.com, Gullotti said.
“This morning, I saw that Grace Cottage Hospital, in southern Vermont, needed some, so I had my husband drop them off on the way to work.”
On Thursday, McTigue and her daughters retrieved 19 pairs of goggles from bins in Telluride and mailed them to a doctor in Ponce, Puerto Rico “to fulfill his request for 39 pairs for his clinic,” McTigue said.
“People ask me, ‘What are you going to do with all the extra goggles once this is all over?” Gullotti recalled.
That would mean the pandemic is over.
“I tell them,” she replied simply, “That will be awesome.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.