Wilkinson Public Library (WPL) staff met on a frigid Friday morning at the Lawson Hill intercept lot and transit hub to mark the opening of the new Lawson Lockers, the library’s latest addition to its network of remote lending and drop-off locations. There, they posed for photos and gave the new installation a test run for an informational video that will be posted on the library’s website. It works!
The location at Lawson Hill features a nifty, library-card-activated pick-up locker, as well as a standing bin for returns — not unlike a post office drop-off box — that can be found tucked up against the south side of the rest room facility at the bus stop in the center of the parking area.
The new 24/7 service allows patrons to pick up or drop off library hold materials without having to travel to Telluride.
“Having the Lawson Lockers and return box allows us to expand our services and increase access without a brick-and-mortar facility,” said WPL Director Sarah Landeryou. “The library is continually seeking new ways to increase outreach, go beyond the facility, and the Lawson Lockers are a good example of providing a new convenient service.”
The Lawson intercept lot location was identified by library staff and came to fruition after an agreement was signed between the San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) and the San Miguel County. The county and SMART agreed that the partnership with the library’s project aligned with the intercept lot goals to reduce traffic and vehicle trips to and from Telluride and relieve parking demands.
“Supporting this project was a no-brainer for us. Speaking from a regional mobility perspective, projects like this that have the potential to help alleviate unnecessary vehicle trips on the Spur are a win for everyone and can help to improve our air quality, relieve traffic congestion and help address parking pressures in Telluride,” said SMART’s executive director, David Averill. “And from a user's perspective, it's super convenient! How cool is that?”
The Lawson location for library users increases the number of offsite return boxes to three, with one at the Village Market in Mountain Village and another at the M&M Mercantile in Placerville provided by the Friends of the Library.
Also, in Mountain Village, the library provides “The Twig,” a browsable collection in a vending machine at the Village Market, which allows library patrons to check out items. The Lawson Lockers are unique in that they are only for holds pickup.
“This project was a long time coming with waiting for the product, getting approvals, and then scheduling the installation, so we are happy to serve our Library patrons in a new way finally,” said Amy Sieving, WPL’s technical services manager.
Library staffers Matt Twomey and Rod Garoutte, who both live in Norwood, are responsible for collecting returned materials and for stocking locations such as The Twig and Lawson Lockers with holds or selected items for check-out. Twomey joked that it was a tough job on these cold winter early mornings.
“It’s heroic,” he said. “In all seriousness, though, Lawson Lockers is a labor of love. The screen you use to pick up holds has a Spanish-language option, as well as a font size option.”
Twomey added that the cold temperatures of late would make certain items such as a ukulele or a laptop unavailable, for now, and that even the largest lockers can’t accommodate some of the materials the library has on offer.
“We’re never going to fit a full-sized shovel, for example,” he said.
Landeryou noted that data collected by the library indicated just how ideal the Lawson Hill location would be. She added that the library paid for the installation of internet and electricity “as part of the deal,” to install the new facility.
“We identified the Lawson location as a way to complement the Mountain Village vending machine and return box and increase our remote locations,” Landeryou explained. “The Lawson spot came as a result of identifying a location that had parking, electricity, Internet and people. Lawson really met all of these needs.”
She mentioned Sieving as instrumental in getting Lawson Lockers up and running and praised WPL’s facilities coordinator, Andy Helck, for the installation.
The Lawson Lockers are a first of its kind for Bibliotheca, the manufacturer, as the library had been waiting for an outdoor product to hit the market. WPL is one of the first in the country to install the outdoor version of the holds pickup locker, and Bibliotheca was excited to try out Telluride’s remote, mountainous location.
To try out the Lawson Locker, find a title you'd like in the library’s catalog to place on hold. Then select “Wilkinson Public Library — Lawson Lockers” as the pickup location. Patrons will receive an email when the items are ready for pickup. At the locker, select “Holds Pick-up” and scan your library card. Your locker will pop open, and the items inside will be checked out to you.
For more information, visit telluridelibrary.org.
