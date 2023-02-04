Wilkinson Public Library staff met Friday morning at the Lawson Hill intercept lot to test run the newest remote location for library pick-up and drop-off services. Dubbed Lawson Lockers, the successful, new community amenity was celebrated by, standing from left, WPL executive director, Sarah Landeryou, public services manager, Jill Wilson and technical services manager, Amy Sieving. Kneeling are service specialist, Matt Twomey and materials management assistant, Rodd Garoutte. (Courtesy photo)