Spring is here, and trail users are itching to get out and do what they do around this time every year: enjoy themselves on public lands.
Earlier this week, a concerned southwest Colorado partnership said, in effect, not so fast: let’s consider the wildlife. Working together, the Bureau of Land Management, the City of Durango and Colorado Parks and Wildlife extended “multiple seasonal closures” on public lands in the region through April 30.
“While some closures typically expire after April 15 during most years, this year’s deep and persistent snowpack has led to the extension of closures through April 30,” a release explained.
It is the first time that closures have been extended since 2019, and conditions this year are “worse” than they were back then, officials said.
Big game moves higher in elevation as the snow melts, “and plants green up, becoming palatable and nutritious.” The trouble is, there has been little melting so far — indeed, there has mostly been additional snow.
“Big game in the area are coming off one of their toughest winters in a decade,” BLM Supervisory Wildlife Biologist Nathaniel West explained. “In more mild winters, elk and deer around Durango may be able to move to higher elevations. However, this year CPW and the BLM expect big game to spend more time at lower elevations. This is largely because of the high level of snow at elevations — there really is nowhere for them to go.”
“We’re thankful to the BLM and other land agencies for sharing our wildlife values, and extending some of their closures,” said John Livingston, public information officer for CPW’s southwest region. “We’re trying to give these animals a little extra time” to move up in elevation. “They’ve had a long, tough winter.”
Wildlife is not going to move higher in elevation where the snowpack is crusted over, “if they can’t get their snouts” through it to find fresh forage, Livingston said.
It’s a double-pronged problem: not only is food inaccessible at higher elevations, elk and deer have less energy to dig for it than they might in another year.
“Even in areas where the snowpack isn’t as crazy (deep) as it is in places like Craig, (local) animals are definitely looking thin and depleted,” Livingston said. “Their bodies have told them it’s time to start eating. They need that nutritious forage. They know they need to move up in elevation; they just can’t right now.”
“If they have to burn calories to avoid humans or dogs,” they’ll become even further depleted, Livingston added (which is why officials are keeping seasonal wildlife closures off limits to the public a little longer). North of Telluride, Brittney McKinney, an adminstrative assistant for CPW in Montrose, said there “have been no extended closures any place,” including at Billy Creek State Wildlife Area, a popular wildlife refuge between Ridgway and Colona.
The best way to ascertain which wildlife closures are in place statewide, and for how long, is to search the website at cpw.state.co.us, McKinney advised.
“People can call our office, but sometimes we don’t know the latest status,” she said. “Websites are updated quickly.”
Livingston emphasized that it’s important for drivers to watch the roads right now.
“We’re certainly seeing animals near the roadways,” not only outside Durango “but in San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties,” he said. “They’re heading to areas right around the highways where sunlight hits, close to south-facing slopes.”
Those are the first places that snow will melt, and expose fresh grasses.
“If you come around a corner right now, they might not be able to dart across the road quickly,” Livingston said. “They might not be as able to avoid motorists.”
Trail-users should not only keep wildlife in mind right now, “but also use proper trail etiquette when out recreating. Stay on the trails,” Livingston said. “And don’t go out if the trails are just too muddy, to avoid trail damage.”
