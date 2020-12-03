In a typical December, the Telluride nonprofit Angel Baskets provides baskets of food, warm clothing and toys for the little ones to some 300 people across San Miguel County for whom putting enough food on the table is a challenge, much less providing gifts from Santa. This year, in the midst of a pandemic that has caused devastating levels of unemployment and financial uncertainty, that number has almost doubled.
“Our numbers are much higher this holiday season,” said Kathy Mahoney, codirector of Angel Baskets. “This year we’re serving about 500 people.”
This year, however, a lot had to change about the way Angel Baskets operated. Instead of families submitting requests for specific items — say, a warm winter coat — which are subsequently purchased by community members, then wrapped and delivered, the organization is providing gift cards for families to do their own food and gift shopping.
“Usually we have our holiday headquarters pop-up location, and community members come in, adopt a person and buy a gift for that person,” explained Angel Baskets codirector Camille Price. “This year, because of Covid, we decided to forgo all that so that we wouldn’t have a lot of people elbow-to-elbow. It’s normally a lot of social interaction at the holiday headquarters.”
Still, the changes didn’t deter the dedicated volunteers at Angel Baskets from stepping up to meet the increased need, who will deliver the gift card baskets to recipients in Telluride, Mountain Village, Norwood, Redvale, Egnar, Naturita and Nucla this weekend. The deliveries are taking place two weeks earlier than usual this year, to give families a longer window in which to do their own shopping.
“It’s a community-powered program that supports those in our community who are struggling,” said Price. “It’s an all-volunteer program. There are no paid positions. We really rely on our volunteers.”
While the purchases for this year’s baskets have been made, those who wish to support can still donate either via Paypal through the Angel Baskets website or by sending a check. The nonprofit relies on contributions throughout the year to provide assistance to those in need though its four programs. Along with the holiday program, Angel Baskets runs the food banks in Telluride and Norwood, a school supplies program and an “apothecary” program to help seniors in the West End procure necessary items like medications and personal hygiene products.
“These programs directly provide help to people who need help, whether that’s food or school supplies or gifts for the holidays,” Mahoney observed. “We have been the recipient of so much generosity, and our ability to work together and share resources has been fantastic. We are so grateful.”
The gratitude often comes full circle in the form of the handmade cards and thank you notes that arrive at Angel Baskets after the holidays.
“My family would be in terrible food problem without food bank,” read one note. “Thank you and god bless.”
One recipient wrote, “That blanket has helped keep me warm since Christmas of last year,” while another person wrote, “My son got many clothes that he needed to feel good about himself when he goes back to high school.”
While Angel Baskets has been providing food and goods to those in need in the area since 1981, this year’s economic upheaval has caused demand for services to soar. During the shutdown this spring, the food bank experienced an eight-fold increase in demand for food. Thanks to the contributions of donors and volunteers, Angel Baskets has been able to meet those needs.
“I like to explain it as, Angel Baskets is the funnel, and those who have the ability to give send the money to us and we funnel it out to those who need it,” said Price. “We’re just the facilitators. I want to thank our community for having such a big heart in looking out for their community. To me, it’s a sacred thing to show love for your fellow man.”
