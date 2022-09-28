While the 2022 summer festival slate is winding down, officials and organizers are already looking forward to 2023. The Telluride Parks & Recreation Commission held a special meeting Tuesday afternoon in Rebekah Hall to consider dates for three summer events that all initially requested usage of Main Street pocket parks on the same dates.
The Telluride Yoga Festival, Telluride Table and Telluride Food and Wine Festival originally submitted applications for June 23-25. Commission members and organizers suggested alternate dates to spread out events in the pocket parks, particularly Elks Park, during a regular commission meeting last week.
Since then, Telluride Food and Wine Festival and Telluride Table and submitted updated applications with the proposed new dates of June 1-4 and July 7-9, respectively. Telluride Yoga Festival’s original dates of June 22-25 were unchanged, as organizers of the other two events “expressed a desire to respect Yoga Festival’s existing event dates and propose alternate dates for their respective events,” according to a staff memo. The commission unanimously approved the new dates Tuesday.
The summer 2023 event calendar will increase usage in Elks Park throughout the summer and require more maintenance, town parks and recreation director Stephanie Jaquet said.
“And in terms of an analysis, they're adding three new events to Elk Park that would have a lot of high-frequency use of Elks Park in the early spring summer season,” she explained. “So with what we got already on the calendar with Mountainfilm, Wild West Fest, Bluegrass festival, Plein Air and Art + Architecture, it would be pretty much a weekly use of Elks Park from late May until mid-July, there would be a break of June 7-13, which is would be ahead of bluegrass festival. So I think it's something that staff can accommodate, but just realize that if we can't run irrigation and do repairs and maintenance that the grass might suffer, but we have been successful in bringing it back.”
She added staff experienced a similar occurrence in August.
“The same happened this year, kind of more in August with the rain and everything, when we had high usage around Jazz festival and Mushroom festival. So that would be the only new analysis piece,” Jaquet said.
Commission chair Teddy Errico suggested that the applications be reviewed after three years and added that the pocket parks will eventually be renovated, though there is no definitive timeline for such work at this point.
“At some point in the future, five years or so, give or take five years, Elks Park and Spruce Street Park will get totally redone. And we won't know what the effects will be on any event and if they can happen, because we know work is difficult in the winter,” he said. “Throwing that out there that you may have some alternate things to do to make your event work.”
Commission member Tommy Thacher commended the compromise between the event organizers.
“I think there was great compromise. And, honestly, it's a win-win for all parties involved,” he said.
JJ Ossola, Jesse Pekkala and Ryan Higgins, fellow commission members in attendance Tuesday, all agreed. Before the official vote, Errico also asked the applicants at the meeting if they were happy with the current date changes, which prompted “thumbs up around the room,” as he put it.
Jacquet reminded the applicants that they’d also have to work with the Commission for Community Assistance, Arts and Special Events (CCAASE).
“Then there are future steps to this process. Two of the three events would need to go on the CCAASE calendar. And then if street closures are being requested that would be at the CCAASE level as well. So that can happen as quickly as next week for the calendar dates,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.