The Telluride Mountain Club (TMtC) recently announced a successful fundraising campaign for the new Eider to Mill Creek Connector Trail, as officials said they’re “beyond grateful to the Telluride community,” in a recent news release.
Nearly 70 donors contributed to the campaign to make it a success. Most recently, Alpine Bank dedicated $10,000 to ensure the fundraising goal would be achieved and the project could start this spring.
“TMtC’s work to provide recreational opportunities in the Telluride community has been instrumental, and this new connector trail will be a great addition to the current trail inventory in Telluride. Alpine Bank’s donation is made possible thanks to our customers that use their Alpine Bank Environmental Loyalty Debit Card. Every time one of our customers uses this card, it allows Alpine Bank to donate to environmental and recreation organizations like the Telluride Mountain Club,” Telluride Alpine Bank President Danny Craft said. “I know how much this community loves outdoor recreation, and I look forward to seeing everyone on this new trail when it opens.”
The new Eider to Mill Creek Connector will be built to accommodate beginners through advanced user groups for multi-use hiking, trail running and mountain biking. This new segment of trail has been professionally scouted and flagged to meet U.S. Forest Service trail standards and requirements. An additional connector on the sunny side will allow for more connectivity options and early season recreation opportunities, while other trails are still closed, creating less damage on other trails that are not yet rideable or hikeable early in the season. The area is very popular among trail users and spreading out use is a proactive approach to future overcrowding.
TMtC extended a “huge thank you” to Alpine Bank and all the donors and anonymous benefactors who contributed to make the new trail project a reality in 2022. The fundraising goal of $45,000 will be matched by another $45,000 TMtC has already received from membership donations, private donors and Opt in for Trails contributors. With the $90,000 trail cost fully fundraised, TMtC is excited to get started on the project in May. Corridor clearing will kick off the project, followed by construction, machine operation and finishing work. If Mother Nature and weather cooperate, TMtC hopes to have the entire project completed and opened to the public sometime in the fall of this year.
“TMtC is excited to embark on this new trail project with huge community support. It truly takes a village, and we are so thankful to Alpine Bank, everyone who donated to this fundraising campaign, our TMtC members and donors, and the United States Forest Service,” TMtC Director Heidi Lauterbach said.
TMtC plans to keep the community up to date on the project throughout the summer season. Stay tuned for volunteer trail workdays being planned for June and July, Lauterbach said.
TMtC has been focused on trails since 2015, starting with a community trails survey, which was then crafted into a 2017 proposal. In 2019, the organization released a Trails Sustainability Plan, which included potential connector trails.
“This new trail is a good first step in efforts to better link the region's trail system,” Lauterbach previously explained. “TMtC is interested in helping to create a more connected trail system that will help disperse use, strategize for future growth in the Telluride region, enhance connectivity between existing trails, and provide a more sustainable and environmentally conscious trail system that is easy to access and navigate.”
TMtC is a 501c3 nonprofit organization with a mission to advocate for safe, accessible, enjoyable and respectful opportunities for human-powered recreational activities in the Telluride region, through education, awareness and collaboration. For more information, go to telluridemountainclub.org.
