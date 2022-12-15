Telski has seen over 60 inches of snow fall so far this season, and with eight lifts currently in operation accessing nearly 40 runs, additional terrain is scheduled to open this weekend. However, Telski also reported this week that recent challenges around a limited specialized labor pool will now delay the grand opening of the new Plunge Lift 9 until late January.
“It’s a culmination of a number of issues — primarily the general labor shortages within Doppelmayr, as well as with subcontractors needed to complete this project,” Telski Director of Mountain Operations Scott Pittenger said. “Supply chain hasn’t been too bad of an issue albeit it hasn’t been easy on this project.”
“There’s a lot of capital being injected into the ski industry,” added Patrick Latcham, Telski’s vice president of sales and marketing. “As a result, there were 66 new lifts under construction this summer in North America and 30 of those lifts are still under construction. At the end of the day, the labor for this type of work is limited and spread thin.”
Currently, Doppelmayr has multiple skilled teams working on various aspects of the lift, breaking down the main project into smaller, specialized projects. To dispel inaccuracies, Pittenger explained that this delay isn’t the result of the lift failing stress tests, insufficient or faulty concrete, or any sort of mechanical failures.
“All of our concrete for the tower foundation and the terminals has passed laboratory testing and/or calculation and meets all structural requirements,” he said.
He also assured that Telski has all materials needed to complete the new lift, and they’re making good progress.
“The haul rope went up Wednesday. Crews will splice it (Friday). We’re making all the major moves that need to be made,” he explained. “We have a separate group of Doppelmayr workers who are building all the carriers and chairs that are going onto the line. We have a separate group of electricians who are working to make sure that everything is plumbed-in correctly. We’ve already tested some of the breaks. We’re confident that we’re going to have this lift by the end of January.”
When asked if the delay in opening Lift 9 will trigger longer lift lines over the holidays, especially on the town side, Pittenger replied, “We’re going to be running as many lifts as we can to try to spread that load off the gondola.”
While visitors will eventually be allowed to hike to the higher Lift 9 terrain — to runs like Bushwacker and Kant-Make-M — as crews put the final touches on the new lift, Telski won’t open Lift 9 terrain until there’s safe egress to town via Cat’s Paw and Telluride Trail, an annual early season requirement.
“Each year the town side of the resort generally opens right around the holidays,” Pittenger noted. “Obviously, we’ll be continuously working during the holiday season to get Lift 9 open, and we want to keep everyone safe. As soon as we have that terrain ready for the public, we’ll let people hike up.”
While Pittenger and Latcham both acknowledged that the delay in opening Lift 9 is disappointing, when work is completed, it will be a state-of-the art new lift that will be enjoyed by tens of thousands of passionate skiers for decades, and everyone will get to ride it next month.
“It’s probably, as Doppelmayr put it, their most difficult project of the summer,” Pittenger said. “To be a month late is probably pretty good. Missing out on the holidays is unfortunate, but we’re in it for the long term, we want it done right, and we don’t want it rushed.”
In other terrain news, Lift 1 and the Chondola finally opened Tuesday, and Telski is opening Cimmaron Lift 7 Friday for uphill access only. Depending on snow, snowmaking and wind, additional terrain planned for opening Saturday includes Apex Lift 6, Prospect Express Lift 12, Lynx Lift 13 and Gold Hill Express Lift 14.
Pittenger is proud of and grateful for his team of 36 hardworking snowmakers who will continue to generate snow through mid-January. On Wednesday afternoon, a helicopter moved snowmaking equipment from the Mountain Village side of the resort to the town side of the resort.
“We’re at the point in the season when we’re trying to do everything humanly possible to get our snowmaking efficiently completed,” he said. “Our priority is Look Out, Lower Look Out, Telluride Trail and Cat’s Paw, which are the primary arteries that get everybody down the front hill side. Once we’re done with those, then we start to shift our water around the hill. Some of it will stay on the front hill side to make snow on Cimmaron and Milk Run, and then we’ll build out Butterfly.”
Annually, the week between Christmas and New Years are the busiest days of the season, coinciding with season passholders who opted for blackout dates. Current conditions are typical for early season, and Pittenger cautioned skiers and riders to be ready for that. For more information on lifts and open terrain, visit tellurideskiresort.com/snow-report-daily-email.
