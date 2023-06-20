Telluride Yoga Festival hosts hundreds of programs and events this week

With a mission to foster health and wellness by creating an intimate, authentic, world-class yoga festival featuring yoga, music, meditation, hikes, dinners and wellness vendors, the Telluride Yoga Festival (TYF), the longest-running yoga festival in the nation, will roll through town beginning tomorrow (Thursday) morning.
In several indoor, tented and outdoor venues located throughout the Mountain Village and at the top of the gondola, yoga enthusiasts from near and far will enjoy 40 different presenters and 150 programs over four days.
While the festival originated 15 years ago, in the past 10 years of co-owning the TYF, Erika Henschel and Albert Roer have grown the event from 250 attendees to over 1,000.
As festival director, Henschel curates the schedule and presenter lineup — a smorgasbord of unique teachers who complement one another while combining different lineages of yoga — yielding a variety of yoga and wellness programs shared among like-minded people over the festival weekend.
“It’s truly ‘choose your own adventure and path,’ which is part of the fun when going to a festival and a way to be introduced to styles and classes that maybe you wouldn’t ordinarily do,” Henschel said.
Roer points to Thursday Immersions as “a great way to start the festival and really focus with one or two teachers and not have to worry about moving from class to class.”
Also core to the schedule is Gina Caputo’s annual rock ‘n’ roll tribute class which will celebrate “life force, art and community” this year by honoring the “Queen of Shakti” herself, Aretha Franklin.
“The philosophies of yoga and Buddhism are centered on awareness which begins with self-inquiry to better understand each other, to practice non-attachment and to live with greater compassion and care,” explained Caputo who’s made the annual trek to TYF from her hometown of Boulder since 2014.
Sunset yoga classes each evening from San Sophia Overlook at the top of Lift 7 are another TYF signature, “not to be missed” offering.
Among the over 40 presenters, all with their own style, lineage and deep breadth of experience, is singer-songwriter, best-selling author and mental health expert Jewel Kilcher.
“I look forward to going to Jewel’s workshops on mindfulness and breathwork,” Henschel said. “Her work as a pioneer in the mental health space is remarkable.”
Henschel also looks forward to the cacao ceremony and sound healing workshop on Saturday led by locals Steven Veillette and his wife, Leah.
Kundalini teacher Kia Miller, from Topanga, California, returns to open and close the TYF by leading unique breathwork and energy workshops including sessions with live music by Jaya Lakshmi and Ananda.
“My intention is to activate and uplift people in a short period of time, to offer an opportunity to see beyond the veils of ordinary life into their ‘extra-ordinary’ nature,” she explained. “Every session is a little different; some focus on kriyas — sequences to transform energy and clear the mind — some on breath sequences designed to raise cellular energy, some on healing, and one on awakening the energy and vibration that allows you to access true prosperity on all levels.”
Roer looks forward to presentations from TYF newcomer Koya Web, a yoga teacher, celebrity holistic health coach, author, speaker and vegan activist who promotes daily self care, oneness and eco-friendly living through her “Get Loved Up” podcast.
Roer also draws attention to Coby Kozlowski, senior faculty member at Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health and Esalen Institute, who is an author, speaker, yoga and meditation educator, and life-coach trainer infusing practical wisdom and heartfelt humor in her presentations.
Finally, Roer looks to learn more from Tommy Rosen, an internationally renowned yoga teacher, meditation instructor and addiction-recovery expert.
Even though TYF’s home base is in the Mountain Village, free yoga will take place each day at noon at Elks Park in Telluride. A class taught in both Spanish and English led by local Lauren Norton is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Elks Park on Saturday.
Because food and nutrition are central to wellness, this year Henschel brought in several chefs who will offer culinary classes including Caputo’s “One Bowl Wonder” class and Hansa Devi’s vegan cheesemaking class.
In addition to hiking, tea treks and forest bathing walks, this year TYF will host nature programming including Telluride Canopy Adventure tours, mountain biking the Galloping Goose Trail, and additional stand-up-paddleboard (SUP) yoga sessions at Elk Lake.
As part of the TYF celebration, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter KT Tunstall will perform at the Sheridan Opera House this Friday evening at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.).
Pass holders are also invited to a concert by Putumayo World Music artists Sean Johnson and The Wild Lotus Band, the first mantra-based artist to play at the New Orleans Jazz Festival, on Saturday night at the Telluride Conference Center. The music starts at 8 p.m.
While passes and tickets are still available, classes and programs are filling quickly. Visit www.tellurideyogafestival.com for more information on this year’s TYF and to see the full schedule of events.
