Amy Levek ponders a place where there are no locals, a ghost town of sorts where no one lives. As the executive director of the Trust for Community Housing (TCH) — a local nonprofit that’s working toward creating more affordable housing by helping locals with associated costs — she’s happy to announce that the trust has awarded 18 grants so far this year, with plans to finalize several more by the end of the year.
“I’m so moved by the stories of our recent grantees, what they’ve gone through to secure housing,” Levek said in a news release. “And even more impressed by what most of them contribute to the community. We are so excited to support these applicants, given how they benefit their employers and the organizations they volunteer for.”
Grants are awarded to qualified workers in the region in an effort to help them achieve housing stability, which enable recipients to stay in the region — a benefit to families, employers, and the local economy and community, according to the release. Many of the recipients have been lottery winners for the Town of Telluride’s recent projects, including on-call employees, artists, retail workers, small business owners and library workers.
Down payments and closing costs can still cause financial stress. TCH’s $50,000-plus Housing Opportunity Fund addresses that part of the housing puzzle through grants that help qualified local employees actually get in to affordable housing.
For instance, Lindsey MacIntire, who works at the Telluride Regional Medical Center and is the battalion chief paramedic for the Telluride Fire Protection District, qualified for a Silver Jack condominium, but couldn’t quite meet the closing costs. That’s where TCH stepped in.
“I just have to say the response from TCH brought me to tears. I am so grateful for the award towards my closing costs,” MacIntire said.
Levek explained that the grants range between $1,000 up to $2,500 — TCH has awarded $42,000 this year. While $2,500 has been the highest amount, she added that could change in the future.
“I think a lot depends on need and our budget,” Levek told the Daily Planet. “ … We don't have a limit yet. Since it's a new program, we wanted to try to serve as many people as possible.”
David Hallowell, another grantee and a familiar face at Jagged Edge, had grown increasingly discouraged about the prospect of buying a home in the region. But he “wanted the security of knowing I had a place to sleep.” When the opportunity to buy came his way, he was prepared with savings and good credit, but it was a stretch.
“Closing costs are expensive, and I was definitely stretching,” he said. A friend suggested TCH’s Housing Opportunity Fund, and he was given a grant.
“The grant means that people care about keeping our community together,” he said. “It’s awesome that the TCH board cares, that they value keeping people here.”
Jagged Edge manager Jonathan Miller agreed, “Secure housing for employees is critical to our business.”
Other grantees work for construction companies, restaurants, lodging and government, among other businesses. They represent the cross section of what it takes to keep the Telluride region economically viable and a functioning community.
Tiffany Bateman Osborne, a longtime employee at the Wilkinson Public Library, found a house to rent in Norwood, but needed a boost with moving costs.
“The grant gave me flexibility to provide for the kids and make other improvements in their rooms,” she said. “It gave me breathing room to make the place our home.”
She added that the TCH Housing Opportunity Fund “makes me more willing to do more to give back to the community.”
Library director Sarah Landeryou recognized the struggle to find housing for employees.
“It’s a struggle in this market for employees without an abundance of resources to secure stable housing, so thank you for the opportunity to grow a local workforce that can contribute to our vitality,” she said. “It is great that our employees have access to the Trust for Community Housing. I wish we could do more.”
TCH is currently engaged in its annual fundraising campaign, Keep the Lights ON, and relies solely on grassroots support. TCH obtains references from grant applicants, as well as information on financial need and employment history.
TCH was established to make sure the community remains strong and vital by increasing resources available for affordable housing, as it’s the region’s only nonprofit dedicated specifically to housing and is supported by a broad spectrum of full and part-time residents who share a similar vision.
TCH’s mission is to preserve community through increasing regional housing opportunities. Through collaboration with others, the nonprofit trust expands resources available for housing, helping to secure a diverse and vital community.
Levek said ideas and feedback is always welcomed. For more information, visit trustforcommunityhousing.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.