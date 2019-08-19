The sidewalks don’t match the curbs along the south side of Main Street and in places the disparity is dramatic. Cement panels dip and slope at varying angles and there are areas where water — and, come winter, ice — can accumulate, creating hazards for pedestrians.
They need to be fixed and no matter who does the repairs — the abutting property owners or the town — the property owners pay the bill.
The Town of Telluride’s Public Works Environmental and Engineering Division Manager, Karen Guglielmone, appeared before Town Council Tuesday seeking a resolution that would order repair of the sidewalks. A resolution would also provide the town a mechanism to assess property owners for the cost of repairs.
Council, however, declined to entertain a motion on the resolution, agreeing with Town Attorney Kevin Geiger that the process, though written into town code, was “a very formal way of doing this.”
Guglielmone explained that while Public Works had been successful in contacting one of the affected property owners, attempts to reach the second owner had failed. The contacted property owner asked that the work be postponed until after the summer season is over, and town officials agreed (the deadline for completion is Oct. 31).
Mayor Sean Murphy agreed that opening the lines of communication to property owners was preferable to assessing them for sidewalk repairs without first settling on a plan.
“I’d prefer we don’t storm in, saying, ‘You shall comply,’” he said.
Geiger assured council that no matter the course taken, the town would be remunerated (if it does the repairs), thanks to town code.
“We will get this money,” he said. “That’s not an issue.”
In other council business, Historic and Architectural Review Commission member Sherri Harvey narrowly retained her seat by a 4-3 vote. Harvey, who has served on HARC since 2010, advocated to council that she be retained.
“I think we’re operating the best we ever have,” she told council. “The board and I work well together and I feel like I’m a fair board member.”
Local architect, Matt Lee, was the other applicant for the two-year term.
Mayor Murphy, following public comment, swiftly moved to appoint Lee, but the motion failed, 4-3.
Murphy said he’d heard from people that Harvey was “zealous” and an “extremist” when it came to enforcing the town’s historic guidelines. Harvey’s supporters on council included Delanie Young, Jessie Rae Arguelles, Todd Brown and Geneva Shaunette.
“I appreciate that she’s hardcore on that,” Shaunette said of Harvey’s approach to historic integrity.
Murphy and council members Tom Watkinson and Lars Carlson voted against her re-appointment.
In other board and commission appointments, Kathrine Warren was unanimously appointed to an open regular seat on the Election Commission for a two-year term. She is currently serving on both the Public Art Commission and on the Commission for Community Assistance, Arts and Special Events.
In other council business, council gave the go-ahead for town program manager Lance McDonald to hire a contractor team for the Sunnyside housing project. Sunnyside is a 4-acre tract just west of the Eider Creek condos on the north side of the spur. The project, McDonald said, is similar to the Gold Run project on the east end, in that it is a partnership with San Miguel County, on whose land the project will be built. The design-build team of Allison Construction, 2757 Design Build and MacFarlane Architects will be a carbon neutral-net zero affordable housing project, the first of its kind, McDonald said.
Preconstruction costs are estimated to be $490,000, money that will be drawn from the town’s Affordable Housing set-aside fund.
