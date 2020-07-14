On Tuesday morning, a group of supporters of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act hiked up the Jud Wiebe trail above Telluride to a lush aspen grove bordering the Mount Sneffels Wilderness area. Among the group of local officials and public land advocates was Senator Michael Bennet, the Colorado Democrat who co-sponsored the bill with Congressman Joe Neguse. The bill, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in October of last year, would protect an additional 400,000 acres of public land in Colorado in part by expanding existing wilderness areas such as the Mount Sneffels Wilderness and by establishing new recreation and conservation management areas. It would also create the first National Historic Landscape to honor the military legacy of Camp Hale near Leadville, the training grounds for the elite ski corps of World War II’s 10th Mountain Division.
The CORE Act, though passed by the House, now awaits an uncertain journey through the Republican-controlled Senate. The bill has garnered widespread bipartisan support among the Colorado counties that would be directly affected by the legislation, though U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican, has declined to support the bill.
“In the counties that are affected by the bill, there is very little opposition,” said Bennet, standing in the dappled shade of the aspen forest, part of the proposed Liberty Bell Wilderness Addition. “Nothing is ever universally supported but this has as broad support as I’ve ever seen for a public lands bill, and there are reasons for that. Part of it is because we’ve picked the areas very carefully over a long period of time, and part of it is because of iconic landscapes that are in the bill, like Camp Hale, a huge part of Colorado and the country’s heritage, and where our outdoor industry began. All of that coming together has created a lot of momentum. Here and there, there are ideological oppositions to public lands, but that’s not what most of Colorado believes.”
According to a poll conducted by New Bridge Strategy, two-thirds of voters surveyed in the Western Slope region supported the addition of more public land to wilderness areas, including majorities of both Democratic and Republican respondents. Bennet emphasized that the bill was not written in Washington but rather “on hillsides just like this one” across the state while gesturing at the surrounding landscape, and is the product of 10 years of dialogue among a wide spectrum of interest groups, including outdoor recreation groups, conservationists, business owners, ranchers and extractive industries like hardrock mining and oil and gas.
“We have had 10 years of process, not for the sake of having process but because we genuinely want to understand what the regions that are affected by the bill really want,” Bennet said, “with people on the ground making compromises with each other about what they wanted to see in the legislation. Literally every single line in this bill reflects this kind of process and this kind of work.”
The CORE Act’s name refers to, by mentioning both outdoor recreation and the economy in equal measure, the importance both of preserving public lands for the myriad benefits of enjoying the great outdoors as well as the economic cornerstone it provides the state of Colorado.
“Wilderness is really good for our economy,” noted San Miguel County Commissioner Hilary Cooper, a longtime advocate for the CORE Act while discussing the bill Tuesday with Sen. Bennet amid the towering aspen trunks. “It brings people here who want to experience the quiet peacefulness of the land. This wilderness brings us health, money and serenity. It keeps us healthy.”
Despite the bill’s future in a Republican-led Senate and the lack of endorsement from Gardner, Bennet expressed hopefulness and determination to see the bill become law, saying, “If there’s a public lands package in the Senate that passes before the end of this year, I would hope this would be a part of that. And if not, early in the new year. I think it would be a real possibility. If we pass this bill, it will be the most significant public lands bill concerning Colorado that’s passed in a quarter of a century, so it’s a pretty big moment.”
“Our economic vitality depends on protecting these lands,” he added, highlighting the importance of “building on the work of generations of Coloradans before us who’ve protected these beautiful public landscapes for us.”
Protecting Colorado’s wild places isn’t just about economic gain or the immediate future, however, according to Bennet.
“It’s what we owe the people who came before us who protected these lands, and what we owe our kids and our grandkids, and those who come after them,” he said.
