“Wanna get away?”
The line from a popular Southwest Airlines commercial is a simple yes-or-no question, but during the COVID-19 pandemic the past year, the answer is more complicated than just wanting to get away.
But risk of the virus hasn’t necessarily halted all travel plans. Ski season is in full swing, and people are traveling to and from the Telluride area to enjoy it. Offseason, a time that typically includes vacation plans for many residents, isn’t far away either.
Dr. Sharon Grundy of the Telluride Regional Medical Center shared some advice in a letter released Tuesday afternoon.
“It has been a long 12 months. I’ve got travel on my mind. I’m thinking maybe you do, too,” she said. “As we approach Closing Day (April 4) at the ski resort, spring break and offseason, there is much to celebrate: We succeeded at hosting the visitors who fuel our economy, our children go to school (for the most part) and our local COVID-19 cases continue to decline, accompanied by low numbers of hospitalizations.”
There are several things to consider when choosing to travel, Grundy points out, including the impact of the coronavirus in certain destinations and local public heath orders, which differ nationally and internationally. Check international travel restrictions and protocols at travel.state.gov.
“If you are traveling within the U.S., get familiar with the local public health orders. Local restrictions may impact your stay, and restaurant, activities and lodging may be impacted. Health care capacity is also a consideration. Understanding the medical capacity and ability to get care in a region is important,” Grundy said. “Understand how to get tested for COVID-19 before, during or after travel. Few countries accept rapid testing. The U.S. requires a PCR test within 72 hours of your return, or proof of COVID-19 vaccination.”
The rollout of the vaccine has provided a light at the end of the tunnel, but it doesn’t necessarily mean people can do whatever they please once they receive it. There are still some unknowns about vaccination immunity, particularly regarding potential spread.
“If you’ve received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and two weeks have passed since your second dose, you have good immunity and are unlikely to develop symptoms, become severely ill or die from COVID-19,” Grundy explained. “We still don’t know the extent to which these vaccines convey sterilizing immunity, the type of immunity that prevents COVID-19 from establishing an infection. Sterilizing immunity differs from effective immunity in that the latter can prevent illness but still lead to asymptomatic infection. In other words: You could still get COVID-19 and spread it to others.”
As always, following the five commitments, wherever you may travel, is recommended — wash hands often, wear a face covering, maintain social distance, minimize group size, and stay home and get tested when feeling sick.
The pandemic has resulted in an increased interest in outdoor recreation, including winter activities, but guidelines and restrictions are typically still in place and vary per destination. Most ski resorts, including Telski, are limiting the number of people allowed on chairlifts and the hill at a time, which has resulted in longer lines and wait times, as well as limited pass availability. Checking protocols and acquiring passes in advance is recommended. Similarly, checking the most recent public health orders is helpful when planning ahead.
Americans who are 65 years of age or older and received a vaccine are leading another recent travel trend, as reported by the New York Times, as those in the age group are beginning to travel more in “leading a wave in new travel bookings.”
“Across the United States, older people have been among the first in line to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. And among hotels, cruise lines and tour operators, the data is clear: Older travelers are leading a wave in new travel bookings. Americans over 65, who have had priority access to inoculations, are now newly emboldened to travel — often while their children and grandchildren continue to wait for a vaccine. For the silver-haired, it’s a silver lining,” according to the Feb. 17 story that chronicles the decisions of several travelers.
