When the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners receives annual updates from assorted groups it has funding ties to, the reports usually stick to budgets, programs and the year’s successes. But, when looking back at 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic looms large in how organizations fared. Strong Start, a nonprofit whose work it is to support early childhood education in the county, demonstrated its flexibility and resilience in its annual report to the board Wednesday.
With a budget funded by a countywide .75 mil levy that voters approved in 2017 and provides approximately $600,000 annually (that number varies depending on assessed property values) Strong Start was well-positioned to launch into another steady-as-she-goes year at the outset of 2020. Then the pandemic crashed into the room. Kurt Wilson, Ph.D., an evaluation consultant who has been working with Strong Start, delivered the report.
“It's really a joy to be able to brag about the accomplishments of Strong Start as an evaluator,” Wilson said. “I do want to bring data to this so it’s not just my opinions. There’s good data to demonstrate the good work that has been going on and I’d like to take a chance to celebrate that today. Certainly 2020 threw us all for a loop. And looking back at what Strong Start was able to do, it's really remarkable for such a young organization to be able to pivot and adapt and respond.”
The bottom line is that, despite the pandemic and its associated public health orders limiting child care facility capacity, Strong Start was able to continue offering programs, boosting teacher salaries and aiding families needing child care. Strong Start’s overarching goal for 2020, Wilson said, was to “keep the lights on.”
In the early months of the pandemic, Strong Start became on informational hub for parents and providers alike. The organization changed restrictions on quality improvement and capacity building grants in order to keep child care facilities from going under. Financial support streamed to the acquisition of PPE ($2,000), the continuation of financial assistance despite closures and granted an additional $9,000 in salary supplements to teachers.
Qualifying families received $135,000 in assistance, an average of about $2,700 per family. Of those families, 78 percent reported that COVID-19 was responsible for a decrease in their incomes. The increase in assistance, Wilson noted, was by design.
“There was an intentional shift to have a smaller number of families receiving more substantial amounts,” he said. “The impact of that … you see the growth in the number of percentage of family saying that it was extremely helpful, they could not have managed without it, that grew by almost 10 percent. So the value of this increased really substantially through, as it has compared to 2019.”
Strong Start’s goal of recruiting and retaining teachers remained intact throughout 2020. Early childhood educators receive, on average, about half what their counterparts in kindergarten and elementary schools make. Coupled with San Miguel County’s high cost of living, it is a challenge to retain teachers. By providing $167,960 in salary supplements to 48 teachers, and reimbursing teachers for training and professional development expenses, Strong Start saw a boost how teachers viewed the assistance, with more than 70 percent saying the aid was “extremely helpful.”
“An interesting indicator of the success of salary supplement program is that it’s taken that worry off their plate,” Wilson said.
Strong Start’s ability to help both parents and teachers was a key element in reducing stress in what was a very stressful year, Wilson demonstrated.
“Both the parents and the teachers have reported a substantial decrease in stress, because of the support that Strong Start provided,” Wilson said. “(The aid) generated a substantial decrease in stress. That is super important because we know the negative ripple effects that come from stress.”
Commissioner Lance Waring sits on the county’s Early Childhood Advisory Panel and is intimate with Strong Start’s challenges in 2020. Waring heaped praise on the nonprofit.
“Last year was especially challenging and watching them navigate COVID, especially early on when there were a lot of questions, they jumped into the breach and took it upon themselves to become that one stop information center, and allow the centers to focus on the work of children,” Waring said. “Cathy (Barber, program coordinator) and Kathleen (Merritt, executive director) took on the work of getting good information to those centers, and then figuring out where they needed money, and moving quickly within the board to get approval to distribute funds where they were needed and keep the lights on. That was the refrain I kept hearing is ‘we need to do this quickly, we need to do this right. But if we don't do it, we're going to lose a center,’ and it did not happen. Congratulations to both of you for pulling this off. It's been a tremendous effort.”
