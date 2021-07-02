The Town of Mountain Village and Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association are partnering to present a weekend packed with activities and live music to celebrate Independence Day.
Even though fireworks will not be taking place in Mountain Village (or Telluride) due to fire restrictions and drought concerns, the weekend will offer a host of fun activities for kids of all ages along with live music and a disco DJ dance party.
“The Town of Mountain Village and TMVOA are beyond excited for another successful Red, White, and Blues event,” said business development and sustainability director Zoe Dohnal. “This year the celebrations have expanded through Monday, July 5, and there will be activities for all ages throughout the Village Center.”
Stroll the Mountain Village Center plazas today and tomorrow to find myriad activities taking place.
Heritage Plaza will be home to the main concert stage this year with live music toady with Emerita, Booradley’s Blues Experience, Trico and DJ Harry rounding out the day with a festive disco-themed dance party.
The Telluride Historical Museum will host their beloved Fourth of July root beer float tradition in Heritage Plaza on today from 1-5 p.m. Heritage Plaza is also where to go for face painting, cotton candy, food vendors and more today. The cotton candy, fascinator demo and kiddo cocktail demonstrations will continue on tomorrow.
Village Pond Plaza, adjacent to the Telluride Conference Center, will play host to the Salida Circus today from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. along with water balloon toss, hula hoop and chalk art contest for kids of all ages to show off their skills. Join Bazaa and the Juggler for mini-shows from the Salida Circus throughout each day with shows at 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
At Sunset Plaza today there are inflatable jumpy castles, face painting, a magic show and ice cream socials hosted by the Telluride Adaptive Sports Program 1-5 p.m.
Cowbys and cowgirls will be thrilled to know there’s a mechanical bull set up at Reflection Plaza from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and tomorrow.
Several of the kids’ activities will continue in Heritage Plaza and Village Pond Plaza tomorrow as well, along with a cornhole contest.
“The Independence Day celebrations have always been important to our town and the region, and I am thrilled at the many activities our staff has put in place,” said Mountain Village Mayor Laila Benitez. “As a traditionally family-oriented holiday, the Fourth will focus on activities that parents and children of all ages can enjoy together. Our careful approach to the challenges of COVID-19 over the last year has made it possible to truly celebrate together as a community during this holiday.”
The only thing missing in both Mountain Village and Telluride will be fireworks. Officials in each town, in deference to the area’s profound drought and the current Stage 1 ban wisely called off the fireworks displays, and in Telluride there will be no parade and no Fireman’s Barbeque. Despite recent rain, there’s still not enough moisture to relieve the parched landscape.
“Although we’ve recently had some much needed rain, it’s not enough to safely remove fire restrictions,” noted Susan Lilly, public information officer for the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office and fire protection district. “We live in beautiful forest land that can go up in flames in no time from one careless act. Remember: No open fires, don’t smoke on trails, dispose of cigarettes only in appropriate receptacles, and don’t park on dry grasses. Be careful, smart and responsible.”
With the expected influx of visitors over the holiday weekend, local officials are hoping to encourage both residents and visitors to enjoy the mountains while increasing education about best fire prevention practices. Stage 1 fire restrictions call for prohibiting campfires, except those in permanent fire rings installed by the U.S. Forest Service and, of course, abstaining from setting off fireworks anywhere in the county.
“As for fireworks, leave it to the pros. We’re not doing it this year,” said Telluride Fire Protection District Chief John Bennett, referring to the Town of Telluride’s annual firework show. “It’s not worth taking that unnecessary risk.”
For a full schedule of activities and events in Mountain Village, please visit bit.ly/mvredwhiteblues2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.