A shooting at a house near the Telluride Middle/High School campus Friday morning resulted in a brief lockdown, per Telluride Marshal's Department direction, according to a message from Telluride School District Superintendent John Pandolfo.
Pandolfo sent out a message just before 9 a.m. explaining all Telluride schools would be in lockdown, and there was no information he could share at that time.
Less than 10 minutes later, a second message from Pandolfo explained the lockdown had been lifted and it was a result of a “shooting incident.”
“There was a shooting incident in a residence close to campus. Marshals now have control of the scene with suspect in custody,” it read.
In a third message sent out just after noon, Pandolfo provided more information on the incident, including that a parent of district students was injured.
“We do want to let people know that the shooting that occurred (at a house very close to our campus) resulted in a parent of some of our students being injured. That parent is OK and received medical care at the med center. We also want to respect the privacy of the family and cannot share more information at this time, other than that the perpetrator is in custody,” he explained.
No other information from the Telluride Marshal's Department is available at this time.
Pandolfo explained the incident was naturally jarring to students, and the district was making efforts to support any student who needed it throughout the day Friday.
“We understand that this morning's lockdown was difficult for many. Many students I have spoken with shared that it was scary, and I'm sure parents were scared as well. We are supporting students in need as the day goes on. Please know that we always have student safety at the forefront. For today's incident, even though it occurred off campus, law enforcement determined our safest course of action was to go into lockdown. We received no additional information at that time and would never question that command when it is given to us,” he said. “We fully understand it is challenging to not have all the information at the onset of an event but the priority of law enforcement is to address the emergency at hand and share information as it becomes available and as time allows. We feel confident in our emergency responders, and fortunate we have them here to help keep us safe. The same goes for our staff; we are here to keep your children safe. We had just completed a tabletop lockdown discussion earlier this week, so the protocols were fresh in minds and everyone did an amazing job in our classrooms this morning. With that said, we continue with our feedback loops on what we need to do to improve further.
“ … Thank you for your continued support and patience as we deal with these very challenging issues. I hope that you all have the most enjoyable Thanksgiving break possible. I am grateful for all that we have here in our community, and that we are here to take care of each other.”
