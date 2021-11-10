In 2017, a group of Telluride Mountain School students began working on a national research project with the American Kestrel Partnership. The purpose of this project is to help researchers gain valuable information that will help determine what is causing kestrel falcon populations to decline in the United States at a rate of nearly 50 percent annually.
The best way to gather this information for scientists is by building, installing and monitoring nesting boxes that kestrels can use to reproduce between April and June each year. This is where the Telluride Mountain School comes in.
In September 2017, the first group of fifth- and sixth-grade students took ownership of this project in the Telluride area, and it has been thriving ever since. These students decided that the first thing that needed to happen was to build kestrel-nesting boxes. Once these boxes were constructed, students identified locations and environments that were conducive to kestrel nesting. One of the places students identified as viable was the Valley Floor. Students chose this location due to its abundance of open land, big cottonwood trees and abandoned telephone poles.
However, in order for students to place boxes on the Valley Floor, they had to meet with the Telluride Open Space Commission to discuss research objectives and potential impacts to species already residing in the area. After a long talk and student presentations, the Telluride Open Space Commission unanimously approved the plan. A condition of this approval was that students from Telluride Mountain School would provide a project update annually. This article is to serve as the four-year update of the project. The reason four years is important is because that is the average time that it takes kestrel falcons to identify and inhabit a new nesting box for the first time.
In 2019, it was time for the next group of Telluride Mountain School students to take over the kestrel project. These students were responsible for monitoring the existing boxes on the Valley Floor and moving the project forward in a meaningful way. In the spring of 2019, students found no indication that kestrels were using the nesting boxes provided to them so they had a decision to make. Option one was to wait another two years in hopes that kestrels populated their boxes, or move some boxes elsewhere. Ultimately, the group decided that it was important to cast a wider net in the region and place some boxes where more kestrels had been observed.
This prompted students to move four of the nesting boxes from the Valley Floor to private land in Norwood. Norwood was identified as a logical next step for this project because of the consistent kestrel sightings in the area by landowners and on eBird, which is a birding website that allows users to upload bird observations with geotags and pictures. Finally, landowners were contacted and Galena Gleason, Marie Greene, Meredith Schnider and Jill O’Dell were in support of helping the project and monitoring nesting boxes on their properties.
In 2021, a third group of students began working on this project. They began their work by calling the Norwood landowners, and to their excitement kestrels were observed on both the Gleason and Green properties this past spring.
“Yes, we are on the right track,” said Teddy, a sixth-grade student who has been in charge of speaking to landowners on behalf of his classmates.
“To date, we still haven’t seen any signs of kestrels using the nesting boxes on the valley floor” remarked Alden, a sixth-grader whose job it has been to prepare this article for the Daily Planet.
The class agreed that it will be important to leave a few nesting boxes on the Valley Floor for continued research and to provide an example for future classes to visit as they take on this project. Anyone is welcome to visit these boxes located near the Shell station at Mill Creek or in the open area across from the Hillside development.
This year the fifth- and sixth-grade students decided to take this project to the next level by expanding to the Front Range.
“Moving to the Front Range is a logical progression for this project because current research indicates that the continental divide could be a major separation point between kestrel populations in our country. The kestrels populating the eastern side of the divide are more genetically similar to birds in Pennsylvania and the east coast, while the birds on the Western Slope look to be more similar to those being observed in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming,” Ben Gardner, fifth- and sixth-grade science teacher, said. “These genetic distinctions are being made by scientists working for the American Kestrel Partnership in their Genoscape project. This project uses talon clippings from kestrels to help determine the location of the birds summering and wintering grounds. Current research indicates that the western kestrels have evolved with rising global temperatures by beginning and ending their mating season earlier, while the eastern birds seem to be continuing the historical pattern.”
Based on this new research, students decided that they needed to involve communities in the Front Range in the project. The ideal town for this chapter of research was Berthoud. Berthoud is a small farming community about an hour north of Denver and a half hour west of Boulder. This location was chosen because the human development in the area will likely affect kestrel populations, making it a great place to study the decline. This year's students built another nine kestrel boxes for landowners in Berthoud to install and monitor in the spring of 2022.
“What I liked about this project was building boxes for kestrels. It was fun knowing I was doing something that was helping a declining species,” said Graham, a fifth-grader.
In addition to constructing the boxes for Berthoud, students are going to move boxes on the Green and Gleason properties to more desirable locations, while adding another box in Norwood to the Fox Ranch. This decision was made after conversations with landowners who have observed kestrel behavior on their properties over the past two years.
“Our main goal with the research project this year is to help landowners understand the importance of monitoring their nesting boxes consistently from April to June and reporting their data to the school.” said Paige, a sixth-grader. “It is also important for people monitoring these boxes to include when kestrels are not there because, if only the boxes with birds are reported then the data reflects higher occupancy rates then what is really going on.”
“Additionally, It is important for us to know where the kestrels are and are not,” said Lola, another sixth-grade student.
Finally, “we tell landowners to report other occupants using the boxes so that we can identify other possible factors as to why these birds are having such a hard time,” said Boden, a fifth-grader.
This project is important to our community and will help researches gain the insight required to save this species if we all chip in. So next time you're driving around and see a bird hovering or witness a kestrel take note and share your observation with us.
If you are interested in taking part in this project, please contact bgardner@telluridemtnschool.org.
Telluride Mountain School students Grayson Phelan, Biden Lyga, Alden Arndt, Hudson Preece, Zoe Cooper and Charlie Fox all contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.