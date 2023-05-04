Judge: 'Spot zoning' remains illegal for Diamond Ridge project

A change in zoning at Deep Creek Mesa for the Diamond Ridge housing project constitutes “illegal ‘spot zoning’” by San Miguel County, Seventh District Judge J. Steven Patrick said in denying the county’s recent request to change his ruling.
San Miguel County rezoned an original forestry/agricultural area of 39 acres at Deep Creek Mesa to “community housing” zoning, which would allow the county to develop up to 20 homes per acre in the new zone; other acreage in the 105-acre Diamond Ridge property to remain sparsely populated with open space. Those details are described in court documents after a group filed a complaint in court for review.
“Thus, the Court found that the rezoned area is illegally spot zoned because the same area designated as ‘Low Density Residential Cluster’ (‘LDRC’) under the Telluride Regional Area Master Plan (‘Master Plan’) is now being rezoned for highly clustered affordable housing,” says an April 11 denial for reconsideration order signed by Patrick.
In December 2022, Patrick issued a court order reviewing the legality of the spot zoning, which prompted the San Miguel County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) to file the motion for him to reconsider.
Patrick explained in the court order the reasons for denying a reconsideration.
“The BOCC seeks reconsideration of the Court’s prior finding that the rezoning of the Diamond Ridge Property is not reasonably consistent with the comprehensive zoning plan and that the rezoning constitutes illegal ‘spot zoning,’” the court order said.
The court explained the BOCC argues “that the rezoning is justified by a change in circumstances within the subject area, and that it is also justified by a public policy need for affordable housing.”
But the court said that “when a rezoning decision violates the master plan ‘there must be some change in the conditions of the neighborhood to support a zoning change,’” and cited prior court cases that have addressed zoning. None of the conditions described in the Deep Creek Mesa area around the Diamond Ridge housing project “are relevant for explaining how the Diamond Ridge Property has changed to the extent that it can now accommodate the type of highly clustered residential development” that is granted by the new zoning change.
The Daily Planet asked the county on Monday if it had a statement on Patrick’s April denial for reconsideration. San Miguel County Communications Coordinator Suzanne Cheavens said the county would be discussing the matter Wednesday and will have a statement after discussions. A statement from the county was not received by press time Thursday afternoon.
Deep Creek Mesa resident Nick Farkouh is one of the plaintiffs in a group that filed a complaint against San Miguel County about the Diamond Ridge project.
Farkouh told the Planet on Thursday that he would like to see more meaningful dialogue between the county and stakeholders.
“It’s a shame that it took a court battle to not only expose the legal wrongdoings in our leadership, but to demonstrate how practically and fiscally ill-conceived the Diamond Ridge concept is,” Farkouh said. “We are, of course, elated with the court’s ruling, but would be much happier if we could work with leadership to solve the issues before us, without compromising the fundamental criteria that separate our region from all other places.”
Farkouh said the recent departure of San Miguel County Commissioner Hilary Cooper “leaves us a golden opportunity to begin a healing process and move from mistrust to trust and confidence, but unfortunately, it’s going to take some cultural shifts at the town and county to truly get us there.”
He believes there could be “irreversible consequences” unless the community takes a closer look at the East End Master Plan process.
