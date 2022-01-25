Paul Wisor joined Mountain Village as the town attorney in September 2020, which was a time during the pandemic that virtually everything had shut down and everyone shifted into a new way of life. He didn’t get much of a chance to meet the community members he was serving. Now, nearly two years later, Wisor has been named the new town manager, after he served in an interim role when former town manager Kim Montgomery retired in September 2021.
Mountain Village Town Council unanimously decided to officially hire Wisor as town manager during last week’s regular meeting. Council members complimented Wisor on his work since stepping into the interim town manager role. Similarly, Wisor said the current council is the best he’s had the opportunity to work with during his career.
“When one considers the opportunity to work with an incredibly sophisticated Town Council and an equally fantastic staff in one of the premier communities in the country, the Town of Mountain Village town manager position is one of the best jobs in Colorado,” Wisor said in a news release announcing his official hiring.
Wisor’s law practice previously focused on public finance, land use entitlement work, real estate development and advising a wide range of government entities such as municipalities, counties, school districts and special districts.
He looks forward to getting to know the community more during a monthly Coffee With the Town Manager event at Telluride Coffee Company, which are the last Wednesday of each month. This month’s meet-and-greet is Wednesday at 11 a.m.
“When I first joined the Town of Mountain Village, Town Hall was shut down due to COVID, so I went several months without meeting staff or community members in person. Once Town Hall opened, I obviously began to develop relationships with staff, but, let’s be honest, there are few members of the public who are interested in getting to know the town attorney,” he said. “As a result, I feel a need to get to know the Mountain Village community members better. I have had one-on-one meetings with many residents, and I have begun hosting monthly Coffee With the Town Manager events. When I meet with community members I think they benefit because I am able to answer their questions, or at least begin the process of addressing their concerns. However, I think I benefit from those conversations even more as our community members all have great suggestions for making the town and the community better.”
Given his ongoing work with the town, Wisor was able to seamlessly transition into the manager position at a time when council was focused on important initiatives like the comprehensive plan amendment process.
“When the mayor appointed me to serve as interim town manager I took the view that Town Council had already established a number of priorities that needed to be aggressively pursued, and it was not in the town’s best interest to have a caretaker in the interim role. The town needed someone to continue to actively do the job. As a result, I do not think there is one thing I felt needed to be done on the day I was appointed as there were already many irons in the fire,” he said.
Council members also welcomed new town attorney David McConaughy and Lizbeth Lemley as finance director during Thursday’s meeting.
“Although the Town faces hiring challenges every day, we are incredibly lucky to have almost simultaneously filled three of our key positions with incredibly talented individuals with immense municipal experience,” Mayor Laila Benitez said. “With these hires, the town is well-positioned to solidify the Town of Mountain Village’s place among the best resort communities in the country.”
McConaughy has extensive litigation and real estate practice, and is a recognized leader in the Aspen region and throughout Colorado in these areas. He is also the head of Garfield & Hecht’s municipal practice group, and currently serves as the city attorney for Delta and town attorney for DeBeque and New Castle.
“I have loved the Telluride area since the early 1980s and lived in Ophir in the 1990s,” McConaughy said. “I have represented Colorado cities and towns for more than 23 years, and I am delighted and honored to be appointed as the town attorney to continue providing legal advice and advocacy for Mountain Village.”
Lemley, who replaced Kevin Swain after his recent retirement, brings more than 20 years of accounting and financial management experience to town, as she most recently served as Winter Park’s finance and human resources director.
“During my 15 years in the Winter Park area, I gained experience in the hospitality and property management sectors which provides me a well-rounded understanding of the operations and challenges faced by resort communities,” Lemley said. “I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to join such an experienced and dedicated team during this exciting period of growth for the Town of Mountain Village. I look forward to working with Council, staff, and the exceptional finance team as we help to shape the future of this wonderful community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.