If you were hoping for a white Christmas, keep dreaming. Snow hasn’t been falling in abundance so far this winter, though there has been enough to make it look and feel like the holidays, but that’s typical of La Nina winters.
Weather reports recently have called for a couple of inches here or there in the Telluride area, and this week is no different. While there’s a weather pattern coming through Colorado, the more significant snowfall is landing north of the southern San Juan Mountains.
“Looks like the snow’s mostly only going to make it down from this system into the central mountains. You might see a little bit, but just isn't looking like a lot right now,” said David Byers, forecaster at the National Weather Service Grand Junction office.
People can expect freezing temperatures through the holiday weekend, however. As of press time Wednesday afternoon, Telluride was under a Winter Weather Advisory because of the “bone chilling temperatures” and strong winds, according to a National Weather Service packet. The advisory was set to expire at noon Thursday.
“Looking like about a 12 (degree low temperature) Thursday, a 9 on Friday. And then it warms up to 18 on Saturday and to 23 Christmas. Going into next week, it keeps warming on up,” Byers said.
Forecasts call for wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour. Byers said gusts into the 40s can be expected overnight into Thursday.
“Moderate to heavy snowfall will impact many of the mountains of western Colorado and the Eastern Uintas as well as some adjacent valleys beginning Wednesday as a strong cold front moves through,” according to the packet. “Additionally, strong pre-frontal winds exceeding 50 mph in the valleys and nearing 70 mph in the mountains will create squall-like conditions Wednesday evening and overnight. Behind the system, temperatures will plummet resulting in bitterly cold wind chills Wednesday and Thursday nights across the northern area.”
Driving in such conditions could be precarious and affect visibility, particularly if paired with snow, Byers added.
“We'll see snow and those effects, but with the winds there'll be a lot of blowing snow,” he said.
While many may need to travel to and from Montrose, the weather will most likely be similar.
“I think they're mostly just the winds (into Thursday). Beyond that, this system moves on out. There'll just be really cold air, and Montrose will see that, more so than Telluride will see,” Byers explained. “Montrose will see a northerly wind and really cold temperatures. They're looking at. 15 degrees (Thursday), still overcast, but they'll be down in the single digits Friday. They’ll be back near upper teens Saturday, Sunday, Monday, then they will see the snow with the subsystem coming about Tuesday.”
That system will also bring some snow to the Telluride area, but it was too far out Wednesday to make any definitive predictions about snowfall.
“That's looking promising for you guys,” Byers said. “Just looking at the temperatures, the temperatures are kind of reflecting that, getting temperatures into the mid-to-upper 20s means you’re probably getting pretty good snow, for the mountains anyway. It’s really way too far out. But just kind of eyeballing it, it's looking like just a few inches. The mountains would see more, but it's really too far out to see.”
But don’t let the forecast stop you from getting out on the slopes. Telski has reported 61 inches of snowfall so far this season, including a base depth of 20 inches. According to a snow report Wednesday, 65 of 149 trails are open, while 14 of 17 lifts are running. On Wednesday, new terrain on Lift 10, the Galloping Goose Trail, Marmot and bridges were all opened as well.
For the most up-to-date Telski snow and terrain reports, visit tellurideskiresort.com.
