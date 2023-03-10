Even with this winter’s strong snowpack across the West, long-term water consumption in the Colorado River Basin will still exceed natural water supply without more serious reductions. But the states that rely on water from the Colorado River have been unable to come to a resolution about what these reductions should look like.
Six states — Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Arizona and Nevada — introduced a proposal for water cutbacks that would keep more water in Lake Mead reservoir. The plan would add 1.5 million acre-feet to Lake Mead next year and the following year that would help compensate for evaporation and infrastructure inefficiencies.
But California so far refuses to sign onto the proposal. The state said that it was not consulted on the six-state proposal. With the plan, California would receive significantly less water.
Jack Schmidt, who has spent nearly 40 years researching the Colorado River Basin, is not surprised that California disagrees with other states’ proposed water cuts.
“California has the senior legal water rights. So they're in a very strong legal position. They grow a phenomenal amount of important crops. and they have the huge economy of Southern California,” the Utah State University watershed sciences professor told the Daily Planet. “The good news is, (all seven states) agree that there needs to be cuts, even though this is a big snow year.”
Forty million people rely on the Colorado River Basin. Climate change is likely to exacerbate the 23-year drought, reducing water in Lake Powell and Lake Mead reservoirs, which could also shrink the hydroelectric power output of the dams at these reservoirs.
In 2007, federal officials implemented interim guidelines to address water shortages in the Colorado River Basin and coordinate operations for Lake Powell and Lake Mead. These guidelines would require certain states to reduce water consumption if the reservoirs drop below a certain level, but the framework did not do enough to reduce water use. The only option is to reduce water consumption so that it matches the basin’s water supply.
“I'm confident that the decision makers in the seven states get that,” Schmidt said.
If the seven states cannot reach a solution, the federal government will have to intervene and establish water cutbacks. Federal officials have been developing guidelines over recent months, which will be finalized by late summer.
“The department will continue to pursue a collaborative, consensus-based approach to both deploy resources that conserve water and increase the efficiency of water use in the Colorado River Basin,” Melissa Schwartz, Department of the Interior spokesperson, told the Planet.
The Department of the Interior is also reviewing interim guidelines for Glen Canyon and Hoover dams to establish better responses to continued low-runoff and reduced water availability.
On Feb.13, the Biden-Harris administration announced a $728 million investment to supply clean, reliable drinking water to rural and Tribal communities, support water conservation in the Upper Colorado River Basin, and develop projects that will increase water supply reliability. The investment aims to increase the West’s resilience to drought and climate change.
Investments include $309 million in water recycling projects, $210 million in new water storage investments, and $84 million for 36 drought resiliency projects, including 32 in Colorado River Basin states. Once the projects are complete, these investments will conserve 100,000 to 200,000 feet of water annually, according to Schwartz.
A total of $4 billion in funding from the Inflation Reduction Act will go towards water saving projects, including canal lining, re-regulating reservoirs, salinity projects and other infrastructure. The Biden-Harris administration collaborated with farmers, irrigators and Tribal communities to develop water management and conservation plans.
“Their input will ensure that any action from the department is done with as much support and consensus as possible from all parties on the fair and reasonable allocation of water,” Schwartz said.
All of the current proposed water cuts are focused on maintaining the supply for the human population and agricultural processes, rather than restoring the Colorado River Basin’s natural environment. The river no longer flows to the sea.
“At this point, nobody is talking about reducing water so much that water actually goes out through the delta in Mexico or trying to recreate the delta that existed there 100 years ago,” Schmidt said.
Proposed plans also could affect the ecology of the Grand Canyon.
“If it does reduce the amount of water used in the lower basin, that means, on average, there will be less water going through the Grand Canyon, which will have environmental ramifications,” Schmidt said. “If Powell is low, then the water released in the Grand Canyon is warm and non-native fish get flushed in the Grand Canyon.”
To protect native fish species, biologists would prefer to keep Powell relatively full. But other environmentalists would prefer to see Powell lower.
“Advocates of the restoration of Glen Canyon would like Lake Powell to be relatively empty so that more of the lost wonderland of Glen Canyon begins to pop out.
When it comes to reducing water use, policymakers, scientists and environmental advocates are still at odds with how to preserve and protect the West’s critical resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.