Telluride Town Council got an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, a public health situation that has been an unwelcome guest since March. Or, as town manager Ross Herzog understated, “It’s still here. The only reason you might not know that is if you just arrived from space.” The discussion item was called “Covid by the numbers,” and there were plenty of figures to contemplate, but the bulk of the discussion centered on the enforcement of public health orders — one council member called it “the e-word.”
Of concern to many on council was the appearance of overcrowding in Telluride restaurants and bars. The current state-mandated public health order is at Level Orange, which calls out 25 percent capacity or 50 people. Council members reported hearing from numerous constituents complaining about what they considered packed bars and restaurants. Council member Geneva Shaunette made a plea for more stringent enforcement.
“Nothing is being done to enforce these regulations. No one wants to be the first municipality to take the responsibility (for strong enforcement),” she said. “The clear message from the public is that they want to see more of that.”
Telluride Chief Marshal Josh Comte said his officers are indeed on the streets, doing regular rounds of downtown eateries and watering holes.
“There is a perception that enforcement is not being done,” Comte told council. “We do regular compliancy checks. We have not observed any violations.”
The marshal’s department, he said, also field anonymous tips from citizens asking officers to check restaurants that appear to be overfull. Again, Comte said the department has seen little in the way of non-compliance, but acknowledged that complaints about mask nonuse within various establishments would be “a challenge for our officers.”
Comte said his bar and restaurant patron counts are based on the posted capacity limits as established by fire code. Town attorney Kevin Geiger confirmed that state public health orders are based on those figures.
Geiger also went on to say that enforcement and penalization of short-term rental capacity violations is ongoing and effective.
“We have engaged in vigorous enforcement with numerous short-term rentals that are found to be out of compliance,” he said. “Tens of thousands of dollars in fines have been issued through municipal court.”
Council member Tom Watkinson said he frequents local establishments and said his personal observation is that people are doing the right thing.
“I’m seeing compliance,” he said. “Our rise (in positive case counts) is on our shoulders. It’s not people coming in.”
At the town’s disposal is revocation of one’s business license if consistent non-compliance is noted. According to Herzog’s memo to council, which included the portion of the municipal code that applies to business licenses, council can revoke a business license “after reasonable notice and a fair hearing.” Licensees are required to comply with laws and regulations and must, “Refrain from all illegal or unlawful practices or conditions which do or may affect the public health, safety, morals or welfare.”
Council and staff also briefly discussed the state’s newly revised vaccine rollout, one that adds new groups of people to the earlier phases. Herzog addressed concerns that non-residents are receiving vaccines, a phenomenon that has been noted in mountain resort communities that have significant numbers of part-time residents, especially residents who have been occupying their secondary homes for longer periods since the onset of the pandemic. Following state guidelines, officials have assured full-time residents there will be enough doses for those who want them.
“It’s better to get a shot here, than travelling to your primary home to get one as long as you’re planning to be here to receive the second shot,” he said.
Jeffrey Kocher, a retired doctor and resident who has been advising San Miguel County’s public health department, offered council a report on virus testing at the town’s wastewater treatment plant. The testing, which is conducted by Fort Collins lab GT Molecular, reveals the presence of the coronavirus, as it is shed in human feces. He explained that spikes in the presence of COVID correlated in population surges experienced during Thanksgiving and again over the holidays. With another long holiday weekend approaching in Presidents’ Day, one that has historically seen throngs of skiers visit the region, another spike can be expected.
“We’re seeing sustained community transmission now,” Kocher said. “Though we’ve plateaued and starting to go down, we’re higher than where we were before the Christmas surge. We’re going to get another increase.”
He also told council that GT Molecular can detect the new variants of the coronavirus — the South African, UK and Brazilian strains — but cannot differentiate them. The presence of those variant has not been detected.
Greg Craig has also been advising county public health officials. He opined that if personal behavior and a concerted team effort to turn the numbers around did not occur, “our canoe is heading to a waterfall, and if we go over, we go into red.”
