The announcement yesterday that President Joe Biden “is positive” makes the point: the only way to know if you have COVID-19 is to get tested for it.
And the only way to do that is to have a home test kit on hand, or to queue up at a testing center.
Fortunately, there are plenty of places to get tested for free locally — and places to procure free test kits.
You don’t need to show an ID, but you need to make an appointment to be tested in Telluride. San Miguel County Public Health offers free “rapid” antigen tests and PCR tests (which can take up to 48 hours to return results) downtown on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. The testing locale, which recently moved, is now in the San Miguel County Annex Building, at 355 W. Colorado Ave., near Second Chance Humane Society. Testing is also available Monday-Friday by appointment in Norwood at the Uncompaghre Medical Center.
Click on sanmiguelcounty.gov and navigate to the ‘Coronavirus’ link (on the left-hand side of the page) to be transferred to the Covid-19 Information & Resources page, which has complete information.
Free walk-up — and drive-up — testing is also available at the Ouray County Public Health Department, Monday-Thursday, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. The health department is located in downtown Ouray at 302 2nd Street (visit ouraycountyco.gov to learn more).
Say you are shopping in Montrose and would like to get tested. Walgreens is one place to do that, but you’ll need to schedule an appointment. Beware also: this could cost you. “Due to changes in federal guidelines,” a notice on Walgreens’ website points out, “If you don’t meet medical necessity guidelines” — meaning: you don’t have symptoms, or were exposed to someone who tested positive, or are at high-risk or pregnant — “payment may be due at the time of your appointment.” The cost is $128.99 for a PCR or a rapid test.
This is where free rapid tests come in, which offer fast results, and allow you to test anywhere. The good news: the tests are widely available, not only to order by mail (visit covid.gov) but to be picked up during your travels, or closer to home.
Again, say you are shopping in Montrose: Free test kits are available at Montrose County Public Health, at 1845 South Townsend Ave., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (phone 970-252-5011 to learn more).
Test kits are also available at Ridgway Public Library, said Amy Baer, the library’s assistant director.
“We’re open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” she said. “We gave away a bunch, and then we didn’t have any, and now we’ve gotten more in. Given the surge in COVID cases, we hope people will take what they need.”
Free test kits are also available at the San Miguel County Public Health Department, and the Wilkinson Public Library — where library director Sarah Landeryou said a fresh shipment of tests should be available by today (Friday) — and at the Telluride Visitors Center, located at 236 W. Colorado Ave.
“The Telluride Tourism Board is participating in the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Covid-19 Rapid Test Distribution Program,” Telluride Tourism Board Executive Director Kiera Skinner said. “Free tests are available for pickup daily between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. We encourage locals and visitors to take advantage of this program to keep our community healthy.
“Per CDPHE guidelines, there is a limit of four kits per person, per visit,” Skinner added (each kit includes two tests). “We have about 400 tests left.”
About 10 people per day, she said, have been stopping by to pick some up.
