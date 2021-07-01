Aspens are already pretty cool trees. A unique species, each stand is a single organism, and the sound of their quaking leaves in the breeze is beloved by local residents. But aspens, with their thin, smooth white bark, also act as a canvas for human expression and have done so for years. Images and text knifed into aspen bark can be spotted throughout the area, an almost permanent record of the sheepherders and others who once called the Telluride region home. Almost permanent, because the aspens bearing what are known as arborglyphs, will inevitably age and fall down. To that end, the Telluride Historical Museum (THM) and the Ah Haa School for the Arts collaborated to create an app that will allow users to upload images of area arborglyphs. Those images will be entered into a database that will serve as a permanent record of these fascinating carvings, and eventually a museum exhibit, and perhaps a book, too. The free app is anticipated to go live within the next week or so.
THM executive director Kiernan Lannon said that an Ah Haa donor who is enthusiastic about arborglyphs approached former executive director, Judy Kohin, about documenting the carvings.
“(He wondered) ‘what can we do to kind of document these things because they're just going to go away,’” Lannon said. “When trees die, they're going to go away or people will build and knock stuff down. As they (Ah Haa School) started to do a little research they realized that it's not just art. There actually were functions, as well.”
Kohin eagerly took up the charge. At first, she said, a website was created, but was deemed “too clunky.”
“We realized we needed an app for that,” Kohin said.
The privately funded community project pulled in Garrett Smith, who works for the Telluride Institute’s Watershed Education Program and is also lead researcher for his own company, Pointer Consulting LLC. Smith had never created and launched an app before now. Despite his lack of background in app development, he couldn’t help but jump in whole-heartedly.
“I was intrigued because I had extensive experience collecting field- and mapped-based data using various data collection programs,” Smith said. “I was pretty upfront with the fact that I had no formal app development experience, but if (Kohin) was willing to give me some time to overcome the steep learning curve, I would try and produce an app that checked all her boxes. I am a huge proponent of citizen science and wanted to be involved in a community based effort to educate the community on this unique art form, document arborglyph locations around the Telluride region, and get people out into nature collecting data.”
Lannon emphasized that just because arborglyphs are considered historical — created pre-1966 — doesn’t mean the world needs more.
“It is illegal to do nowadays,” he said. “We do not want people going out and carving their own arborglyphs. We just want to document the historical ones.”
Area arborglyphs — such as those found in Deep Creek, Aldasoro and elsewhere — were carved by the Basque sheepherders tending their flocks in the high country in the summer months. They depict longing for faraway lovers, renditions of bears and other animals, memories of home and sometimes the sexually-inspired, cruder images common throughout time. Some images also serve as wayfinding tools, indicating the location of sheep in the meadows and forests of the high country. Or sometimes, it’s just doodling, Lannon hypothesized.
“Say you're the son of a shepherd and it’s your responsibility to go and watch over the sheep per day and you're bored out of your mind. You don't necessarily have pen and paper anything with you so you might start doodling on a tree. You see some rudimentary drawings on trees,” he said. “Something to pass the time. We recognize this both as historic resource and an artistic thing as well. So that's where the by the partnership came together.”
Here’s how the arborglyph app works. Once the data collection app is downloaded, users take an image of the arborglyph they’ve found. It will be uploaded as soon as one is within cell service. Museum personnel will then review the uploaded images and will get them posted on the separate viewer app, “hopefully within 48 hours,” Lannon said. They will also be available on the museum’s website for those not interested in uploading the viewer app.
Smith acknowledged the project, initially conceived in 2019, but delayed by the pandemic, was a doozy.
“This is by far one of the most challenging projects I have worked on. Though I used mapping and field-based data collection applications extensively in graduate school, and continue to do so in my current research, the development of this app required a steep learning curve when it came to learning a completely new coding language and all the intricacies that are needed to ensure that the app functions on multiple platforms,” Smith said. “There were multiple one step forward, two steps back throughout this entire process to get all the functionality to work. As an ecologist and researcher I am by no means a coder and/or software developer and I was overwhelmed by the amount of coding that is required to make even simple things on an app function.”
Lannon said the arborglyphs are essentially “tree graffiti.”
“They're primarily done on aspens because the bark is more or less perfect for carving,” Lannon said. “Of course it's not perfect for the tree’s perspective.”
An aspen marred by carving can provide an entrance for bacteria and insects, which could lead to fatal infection. Physical damage can also disrupt the tree’s feeding tubes, conduits for nourishment and healthy growth.
Beyond discouraging recreationists from carving aspens, the project’s partners also emphasize the importance of staying within public land and not straying onto private property.
“One of the largest issues was developing a map that would ensure that people do not collect arborglyph locations that are located on private property,” Smith said. “It was not a major issue, though we wanted to make sure that it was obvious to people when they are using the app if they are standing on publicly managed landscapes.”
From initial inception, to the nearing launch date, the arborglyph app has been a long time coming.
“It’s been such a long process,” Kohn said. “Better late than never. It’s super cool to be launching the app.”
That date, Smith and Lannon said, is contingent on pending approvals from Google Play and the Apple app stores.
For Kohin, Ah Haa’s involvement was a natural fit.
“We want to support any and all creative expression,” she said.
And once it’s launched, let the exploring begin.
“Please get out there and collect some arborglyph locations,” Smith said. “Once you spot one, you will be amazed about how many there are out there.”
Visit telluridemuseum.org for more info.
