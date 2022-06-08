Animal shelters across the country are overcrowded and overwhelmed, including local organizations and shelters like the Telluride Humane Society and the West End’s Hoof and Paw. Officials explained they are desperate for fosters and adopters, as they struggle to keep up with the influx of animals who need a home. Tonya Stephens, manager of Hoof and Paw Animal Rescue and Thrift Store located in Naturita and Nucla, said that during the pandemic, they couldn't keep dogs in the shelter for long. However, post-pandemic that has since changed.
"Everybody was home, and they wanted a dog, and now we have a lot of people surrendering their dogs," Stephens said.
Currently, Hoof and Paw has eight dogs, three mama cats and 32 kittens. The shelter is relatively small and has a capacity of six spots for dogs, but due to extenuating circumstances, they can care for a couple more, although only temporarily.
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), one in five households in the U.S acquired a dog or cat during the pandemic. According to the ASPCA, 6.3 million cats and dogs enter U.S animal shelters each year, and only 4.1 million are adopted.
Dr. Elizabeth Berliner, an associate clinical professor and the director of the Maddie's Shelter Medicine Program at Cornell University, explained in a 2021 NPR interview that the narrative that people have been surrendering the pets they adopted during the pandemic is false.
"What seems to be happening is that the intake levels that were present prior to the pandemic, so if we look at the data from 2019, for instance, for April and May, shelters are returning to that level of intake. I think it feels potentially more overwhelming because there's also so many other challenges at this point," Berliner said.
Industries are still recovering from challenges as a result of the pandemic, such as a lack of employees, volunteers and funding. While Stephens explained the most frustrating issue they face is the surrendering of animals, she also believes it is not due to the pandemic.
When Hoof and Paw receives an animal they cannot take in, they urge the person bringing in the animal to take care of it until space becomes available.
Ellen Williamson, who founded the Telluride Humane Society (THS) in 2018, works with rescue holding facilities, including shelters and intake points across the west.
"The numbers are staggering, and make no mistake about it, this is an American crisis of epic proportions. The facilities we work with for the rescue of pets have hundreds of animals in each one of them. The pets can't move because there is nowhere to move them to," Williamson said.
As a result of the over-crowding, Williamson explained some facilities try and get THS to take more animals than they’ve agreed to.
Williamson attributes the overcrowding crisis to two significant issues post-COVID. She explained breeders have since caught up on breeding puppies, and they now have a surplus. Secondly, there is a lack of spay and neuter clinics in low-income areas like Native American reservations, and birth rates of puppies have skyrocketed in those regions.
One of the problems the Telluride community faces is the ability to "shop around" and fly to another part of the country for a purebred.
"‘Backyard breeders’ are even worse. They significantly contribute to shelter numbers, too. They can breed unhealthy pets and pets that are mixes making them less desirable, while they still work to sell them for a few hundred dollars," Williamson added.
Local shelters and organizations like Second Chance, THS, and Hoof and Paw work with one another to place animals and help when their facilities are full, but that becomes difficult when everyone is at capacity.
As for solutions, the ideal scenario would be for each animal to find their perfect home. However, in the meantime, fosters can help with the immediate overcrowding, and donations are always beneficial. Williamson added stricter regulation of breeders and shelters assuring the dog and adopter are a match would aid the problem long term and prevent a puppy from being rehomed or surrendered.
Social media has been an important tool for THS and Hoof and Paw. Via Instagram and Facebook, the organizations can share photos and bios of puppies available for foster or adoption. The sites also help reunite lost dogs with their owners.
For more information, visit telluridehumanesociety.com, adoptmountainpets.org or Hoof & Paw on Facebook.
