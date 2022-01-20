For thousands of years, gray wolves had the run of this state — until the 1940s, when wolves disappeared from Colorado seemingly for good.
The ballot box has brought them back: Proposition 114, which passed in November 2019, mandates that Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) work with the state’s wildlife commission and statewide stakeholders to restore wolves no later than December of next year.
But as the Colorado Sun has pointed out, “the wolves aren’t waiting” until then. A pack that wandered in from Wyoming recently killed a heifer on a northern Colorado ranch; last Tuesday, according to the Sun, CPW confirmed a second attack on two cows at the same ranch.
CPW has adopted a rule permitting the use of hazing — rubber bullets, noisemakers, guard dogs — to help protect livestock from wolves that get too close, and Proposition 114 requires that owners be compensated (just as they are in the Northern Rockies, where wolves have been reintroduced) for livestock lost to predation. The scientists and experts who study wolves expect such losses to occur: “Recent news of the first confirmed depredation by wolves on a cow in northwestern Colorado in over 70 years is making the rounds in media and coffee shops,” a recent letter from the Rocky Mountain Wolf Project to its supporters began. “No surprise there … we do take seriously the need to counter the blood lust that always bubbles to the surface after such events.” What’s more, the wolf project is “developing long-term funding for science-based programs that will ensure that wolves thrive while keeping conflicts to a minimum.”
In the meantime, in advance of wolves’ reintroduction on the Western Slope — where exactly, the CPW has not yet said — the education process about what it means to coexist with them continues. Tomorrow, Matt Barnes, a research associate at the Northern Rockies Conservation Cooperative, will offer a presentation entitled “Ranching with Wolves: Lessons from the Northern Rockies” at the Western Colorado Food and Farm Forum at the Montrose Pavilion. (The forum, which is sponsored by the Valley Food Partnership, takes place in-person, but virtual tickets to several presentations, including Barnes’, are available. Learn more at foodfarmforum.org.)
Next Friday, Barnes will offer a talk at the Powerhouse Science Center in Durango titled “Living with Wolves.”
Other wolf-related discussions are coming up next Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 26-27, at CPW’s Virtual Stakeholder Advisory Meetings. Normally, in-person SAG meetings aren’t open to virtual observers; but because the January meeting is being held online due to Covid, online attendees are welcome. “Folks can register for next week’s meetings,” CPW spokesperson Travis Duncan said, by visiting wolfengagementco.org/advisory-groups#Jan2022.
The Wolf Engagement website is a rich repository of all-things-reintroduction related, where (among other things) there’s a writeup of the 2021 Public Engagement Report commissioned by CPW, which included more than 3400 participants in 47 meetings throughout the state last summer. The report not only details “the diverse public perspectives” on wolf restoration but found a surprising number of “potential principles for common ground,” including “the desire to incorporate science and diverse ecological, social and economic interests” in the plan. “Our next newsletter, Wolf eNews, should be going out” sometime over the next couple of days, Duncan said. “It’s a great place to get updates” on happenings wolf-related as the plan to reintroduce the animals moves forward this year. Find it at cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/Wolves-Stay-Informed.aspx. To learn more about the Rocky Mountain Wolf Project’s collaborative efforts to return wolves to Colorado, visit rockymountainwolfproject.org.
