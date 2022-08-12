AUG. 1

Seller: Gretchen and James Wells

Buyer: Tierney Investments LLC

Property: 1645 Grand Ave., Norwood

Price: $327,000

Seller: SHM Group LLC

Buyer: Jonathan Boatright Trust

Property: 619 West Columbia Ave. Unit 143, Telluride

Price: $600,000

Seller: Plummer Telluride Associates

Buyer: Jennifer and Sary Zantout

Property: East Anderson Road (vacant), Placerville

Price: $600,000

Seller: Gerdts Family Partnership LLLP

Buyer: Benjamin and Megan Preece

Property: 1170 Naturita Street, Norwood

Price: $451,050

Seller: Jack Watson Trust

Buyer: Mary Preisinger

Property: 221 East Colorado Ave. Unit L, Telluride

Price: $1.5 million

AUG. 2

Seller: Barbara and Lance Davis

Buyer: David and Jennifer Sobocinksi

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 401-2, Mountain Village

Price: $118,000

AUG. 8

Seller: Christal and Thomas Dye

Buyer: Diane and Tim Myers

Property: 37 Hillside Lane, Telluride

Price: $2.376 million

Seller: Lynn and Thomas Balint

Buyer: Charre Living Trust

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 402-4, Mountain Village

Price: $95,000

AUG. 9

Seller: Michael and Ramona Rummel

Buyer: Jacklyn and Morgan Rummel

Property: 1215 South Aspen Street, Norwood

Price: $280,000

Seller: Aswegan Family Trust

Buyer: Kjersti and Scott Deckert

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 509-D, Mountain Village

Price: $611,500

Seller: Forster Burke Hild LLC

Buyer: Andrew and Sarah Milder

Property: 747 West Pacific Ave. No. 508, Telluride

Price: $2.2 million

Seller: Leah and Nickolas Lauritzen

Buyer: Telluride R-1 School District

Property: 777 Two Rivers Drive, Telluride

Price: $294,108.43