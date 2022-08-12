AUG. 1
Seller: Gretchen and James Wells
Buyer: Tierney Investments LLC
Property: 1645 Grand Ave., Norwood
Price: $327,000
Seller: SHM Group LLC
Buyer: Jonathan Boatright Trust
Property: 619 West Columbia Ave. Unit 143, Telluride
Price: $600,000
Seller: Plummer Telluride Associates
Buyer: Jennifer and Sary Zantout
Property: East Anderson Road (vacant), Placerville
Price: $600,000
Seller: Gerdts Family Partnership LLLP
Buyer: Benjamin and Megan Preece
Property: 1170 Naturita Street, Norwood
Price: $451,050
Seller: Jack Watson Trust
Buyer: Mary Preisinger
Property: 221 East Colorado Ave. Unit L, Telluride
Price: $1.5 million
AUG. 2
Seller: Barbara and Lance Davis
Buyer: David and Jennifer Sobocinksi
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 401-2, Mountain Village
Price: $118,000
AUG. 8
Seller: Christal and Thomas Dye
Buyer: Diane and Tim Myers
Property: 37 Hillside Lane, Telluride
Price: $2.376 million
Seller: Lynn and Thomas Balint
Buyer: Charre Living Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 402-4, Mountain Village
Price: $95,000
AUG. 9
Seller: Michael and Ramona Rummel
Buyer: Jacklyn and Morgan Rummel
Property: 1215 South Aspen Street, Norwood
Price: $280,000
Seller: Aswegan Family Trust
Buyer: Kjersti and Scott Deckert
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 509-D, Mountain Village
Price: $611,500
Seller: Forster Burke Hild LLC
Buyer: Andrew and Sarah Milder
Property: 747 West Pacific Ave. No. 508, Telluride
Price: $2.2 million
Seller: Leah and Nickolas Lauritzen
Buyer: Telluride R-1 School District
Property: 777 Two Rivers Drive, Telluride
Price: $294,108.43
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.