As public health officials and medical personnel continue the fight to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the region, this week the county recommended that residents wear facemasks when in public spaces. As the virus is primarily airborne, wearing masks can help prevent the viral particles from circulating in the air or landing on communal surfaces such as in the grocery store, where others may then touch the same objects and the virus can hitch a ride on the next nostril scratch or eye rub.
“We know there’s a fair amount of disease spread happening from asymptomatic people to others, which is why we encourage everyone to wear masks outside the home,” San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin said in a recent press release.
As local grocery stores are smaller than big box stores in larger cities, medical officials emphasized the importance of wearing a facemask in those places, sending in only one family member to do the shopping and maintaining at least six feet of space between other shoppers.
While exact percentages are not immediately available, evidence continues to emerge suggesting that the rate of transmission of COVID-19 by asymptomatic individuals is significant and higher than originally believed, according to recent studies published by the CDC. It is now thought that coronavirus carriers may be contagious between one and three days before the onset of symptoms.
The county does not recommend facemasks for children 2 years old and under or for those with difficulty breathing, and they are not necessary while running, walking or hiking outdoors, if not near other people. Masks are still recommended outdoors when inhabiting public spaces around other people or near commonly touched surfaces.
Dr. Sharon Grundy, county medical officer, explained why surgeons wear facemasks, and how they are now serving a similar purpose for the public.
“Facemasks are mainly worn by surgeons to protect their patients from droplets or airborne particles that the surgeon may spread while speaking or breathing,” she said. “We are recommending people wear facemasks for the same reason — it is the same concept, a person actively carrying the virus, sick or not, helps protect others by wearing the mask. In Asia, it is very common for people to wear masks, and they have been able to control the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses.”
According to another recent news release, the latest projections from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment warn that in the next two to three weeks San Miguel County may see up to 40 people a day with a need to be evaluated for respiratory illnesses. And while projections are changing frequently, according to Dr. Christine Mahoney, acting medical director, “ we need to prepare for the worst while hoping for the best.”
While San Miguel County is not experiencing shortages of surgical facemasks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) like some areas of the country, due to the nationwide shortage of such items, officials are encouraging residents to make their own masks using supplies found at home. A multitude of videos and articles are available online to provide easy instructions for mask making, with variations for no-sew, hand-stitched or machine-sewed options. Ah Haa school for the Arts’ YouTube channel features a Makers Moment video with one such tutorial by Luci Reeve.
The most important variable is the fabric and finding a dense enough cloth that is still breathable. To boost filtration of microparticles, some experts recommend inserting coffee filters, paper towels or vacuum filters, though these should be inserted between layers of cloth to avoid breathing in small fibers from the filters. For vacuum filters, make sure to check that the material does not contain any potentially harmful components such as fiberglass.
Scientists studying the efficacy of homemade facemasks have recommended flannel pajamas and similar materials, as well as 600-count pillowcases, ideally layered two to four times. Holding the fabric up to the light helps determine its quality for a facemask: If you can easily see through it or can see the individual fibers in the light, it’s unlikely to provide a high level of protection. It’s important to remember that while wearing a mask helps prevent the wearer from spreading the virus, it may be less effective at preventing infection. Officials stress however, that wearing any mask, regardless of fabric type, is better than no mask.
Meanwhile, county officials reminded residents that while wearing masks in public is strongly encouraged, it is of utmost importance to continue physical distancing, staying at home and maintaining best hygiene practices like frequent hand washing.
“Face masks are a supplemental tool to add to our tool box that includes our stay-at-home and physical distancing orders,” Grundy said. “Remember, we also need to avoid touching our faces, so the mask should be removed carefully to help protect yourself from the virus.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.