The local housing crunch is dire. The southwest — despite the snow — is in a deep drought. There are white balloons afloat, Lauren Boebert totes and eggs going for a buck each. Still, there’s lots in life to laugh about, especially this weekend. A glittering lineup of comedians is taking the Sheridan Opera House stage tonight through Sunday for the 23rd Annual Telluride Comedy Festival, dishing up stand-up, sketch and improv, and boy howdy, could we use a laugh. The festival is presented by the Sheridan Arts Foundation and Jeb Berrier.
The festival kicked off Thursday night with Local’s Night, a performance in which the stars mine the local news for material. There are no sacred cows. No matter how seriously we take ourselves, how we’re viewed through a different lens is a laughing matter. It’s the perfect opening salvo for what’s to follow.
This year’s show features a mix of familiar and new faces, including regulars such as Jason Mantzoukas, returning after a year off, Seth Morris, Rob Huebel, Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael and Brian Huskey. Telluride local Lily Sullivan returns along with Tim Baltz, back for the first time since 2019. Beth Stelling returns for her second year after lighting up the stage in 2022. New this year is stand-up Aristotle Athari who just completed a year on Saturday Night Live.
The festival’s ringleader and spiritual center is former Tellurider, Jeb Berrier. Before he moved to Portlandia, he was a fixture on local stages. From Shakespeare to “Krapp’s Last Tape,” to comedy (his Stephen Hawking as a joke-teller is the stuff of legend) Berrier’s acting chops are well-known. He continues his work on stage and screen, notably in the recent indie film, “Sometimes I Think About Dying,” which was featured at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. He’s been directing the comedy fest since 2004, when Sheridan Arts Foundation (SAF) executive director, Ronnie Palamar, handed him the reins. The longevity of the festival is a point of pride, but nothing he ever envisioned.
“I was never looking down the road and thinking about what it might become,” Berrier said. “It’s a lot like life. You’re just in it. You might remark ‘wow, it’s been 20 years,’ but you’re just in it. We love doing it.”
What he hopes is that the festival will “stay true to itself.”
“Its essence is that it’s small,” he said. “Its profile has grown and the people onstage have gotten more successful, but it’s got that unique, grassroots feel still. It’s a weird thing.”
That feel is what brings many of the festival performers back year after year. Berrier said the comedians, each on their own, separate career trajectories, enjoy returning to perform together in a beautiful town, in an intimate venue.
Friday is stand-up night from Beth Stelling and Aristotle Athari. National headliner Beth Stelling has performed on “Late Night on Conan O’Brien,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “Chelsea Lately” and currently has stand-up specials on Netflix, HBOMax and Comedy Central. Aristotle Athari began his comedy career in stand-up before expanding to sketch where he just completed a year on Saturday Night Live, the pinnacle of comedy, as a featured player. He has performed as part of the group Goatface with Hasan Minhaj, Asif Ali and Fahim Anwar.
Saturday takes us to the movies with Jason Mantzoukas, Paul Scheer and June Diane Raphael. Prep for the night by watching the 1990 classic film Ski School as the trio will discuss in depth as to why this piece of cinema exists. Following the intro film class, enjoy improv from Tim Baltz, Rob Huebel, Brian Huskey, Jason Mantzoukas, Seth Morris, June Diane Raphael, Paul Scheer and Lily Sullivan.
Sunday finishes with stand-up from Beth Stelling and Aristotle Athari followed by an epic send-off with longform improv from pros Tim Baltz, Jason Mantzoukas, Seth Morris and Lily Sullivan.
It is safe to say that Sullivan got her start in Telluride where she worked with Young People’s Theatre, Mudd Butts Mystery Theatre and a teen improv group directed by former YPT director, Jen Nyman Julia.
“She was really involved and super talented,” Berrier said.
She continued her studies in college and has since built a career around the bug that bit her as a youth. Her credits include whose credits include “Spirited,” “The Righteous Gemstones,” “Killing It,” “I Think You Should Leave,” and “Glow.” Sullivan also hosts two podcasts: “Going Deep” on Earwolf and “This Book Changed My Life” on the CBBWorld.com. She’s also a regular on the podcast "Comedy Bang Bang.”
The comedy fest is a favorite event with the folks at the opera house, too.
“It’s full of powerhouse comedians,” said SAF’s PR and Marketing director, Maggie Stevens. “This really is a can't-miss year for Comedy Fest.”
Each evening is hosted by Berrier. What’s in it for him?
“I get to be entertained,” he said.
So unique is the little comedy festival, he encourages never-evers to get tickets.
“If you’ve been, you know. If you haven’t, then you’ll know.”
VIP Tables are available for $600 for Friday through Sunday. These tables offer prime cabaret seating on the main floor for four individuals plus wine or champagne. Also, if you enjoy being the brunt of a joke or a potential candidate to be brought up on stage, these tables are for you.
Tickets and more info are available at the Sheridan Opera House Box Office:
by phone at 970.728.6363 ext. 4 or at SheridanOperaHouse.com.
Shows start promptly at 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. The Sheridan Opera House will open its SHOW Bar for ticket holders one hour before each show.
