Mountain Trip guide and co-owner Bill Allen, along with local guides Karl Welter and Erin Laine, were honored with the Department of the Interior's (DOI) Citizen's Award for Bravery for saving a climber’s life on Denali. The DOI's most prestigious recognition, the award was presented at a Sept. 8 ceremony in Washington D.C. by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland with all three guides in attendance.
According to a news release, on June 5, 2017, the team was leading a group of climbers up the West Buttress of Denali, North America's highest peak. The team was sleeping in their tents when, after midnight, a climber sought help for his partner who’d fallen into a crevasse without a rope.
The guides quickly packed their gear, roped up and went down the glacier to look for the fallen climber, Martin Takac of Slovakia, who was wedged tightly in narrow blue ice walls about 40 feet down.
“I thought we were looking at a dead guy,” Welter recalled. “He was moaning, barely conscious. He was totally pinned in the ice.”
Welter referred to his team’s recovery effort as “bravery in competence” as they lowered down into the dark crevasse.
“It was uncomfortable, challenging and tight inside the crevasse, which added to the intensity of the situation,” he said.
It took crews 14 hours to free Takac, who was flown to a hospital in critical condition with trauma injuries and hypothermia.
A first for Mountain Trip, this year’s Citizen’s Awards for Bravery recognized several adventure guides, park service rangers and volunteers for “heroic acts or unusual bravery in the face of danger.”
“According to one ranger I spoke to, it’s also the first time this has been awarded to any operation on Denali which is a very active rescue landscape,” Allen added.
Mountain Trip first opened in 1973, offering guided trips on Denali. Allen and local Todd Rutledge, who both guided for Mountain Trip, bought the adventure operation 20 years ago and set up offices on Main Street in Telluride, where they now employ 15-20 local guides. Out of their Anchorage offices, they employ close to 40 guides during high season from April to July. Because Mountain Trip is American Mountain Guide Association accredited, their guides operate according to specific training standards for skiing, rock climbing and alpine guiding.
During the winter months, Mountain Trip conducts avalanche courses and leads regional ski and ice climbing adventures. Further afield, Mountain Trip guides trips to the seven highest summits of the world, including Denali, one of its most popular destinations. As one of the original permitted concessionaires on Denali, Mountain Trip has helped more climbers reach the summit than any other expedition leader.
Allen has successfully climbed all Seven Summits (Everest, Aconcagua, Denali, Kilimanjaro, Elbrus, Vinson and Carstensz Pyramid) multiple times and has guided over 30 expeditions on Denali. Having first climbed Denali in 2015, Welter has led eight expeditions on Denali for Mountain Trip. He works with the Telluride Ski Patrol and snow safety team, is a volunteer with the local search and rescue team, and a devoted paraglider pilot. Laine, who lives in Silverton, ski guides and teaches avalanche courses for several adventure outfits.
Welter said every year on Denali rescues are required based on different conditions, like people suffering from frostbite and high-altitude cerebral and pulmonary edema.
“We see a lot of these situations with private trips, not as much guided groups, which is the best reason to go on a guided trip because your guide is your risk manager,” he said. “This experience, which is one of the worst I’ve ever seen, makes me a better risk manager in harsh environments as far as always being on ropes and probing in our camp sites. That’s our job.”
Allen said he doesn’t feel like what they did on Denali was especially heroic or brave in the face of danger.
“This wasn’t the gnarliest rescue we’d seen. SAR teams here in Telluride have seen worse. Nobody wanted to go down into that hole, but we wouldn’t have gone in if we thought we were going to die. We felt we had things under control, and we counted on each other.”
Allen agreed that adventure guides help out on rescue operations regularly.
“Every year we train for crevasse rescue but nothing we practiced for worked and we failed our way to success by eliminating options,” he recounted. “The park service ultimately started bringing in helicopters and chainsaws and various tools and something like a pneumatic chisel finally did the job.”
In general, Allen said, guides share a sense of adventure, love being in the mountains and are in service to others.
“This award is a testament to the actions our colleagues and professional mountain guides take every day to help people achieve their goals in the mountains,” he said.
