Concrete is a tricky problem.
According to a recent Economist article, the substance is the “most widely used construction material on the planet.”
Concrete production, though, is heavily carbon intensive.
It’s just as well, then, that the Telluride Science Research Center excels at bringing people together to tackle tricky problems.
In February, the unique local nonprofit will host an intentionally diverse group of academic, industrial and national laboratory leaders to brainstorm ways to decarbonize the industry.
It’s exactly the sort of relevant, interdisciplinary gathering that has made Telluride Science the largest independent molecular science center in the world.
While this type of impactful programming continues apace, the nonprofit has also been busy working to put a roof over its head, according to executive director Mark Kozak.
In 2020, Telluride Science purchased the Depot building, nipping in ahead of private developers who had plans to convert the storied structure into a luxury home.
Postponing its renovation plans, Telluride Science made the building available to the Telluride Regional Medical Center to lease. This provided a much-needed separate space for COVID-related care and testing, an arrangement that is expected to conclude next year.
Now, the nonprofit has launched a $5.5 million capital campaign to fund a complete renovation of the Depot, which sits at the southern end of Townsend Street.
“The campaign is multi-faceted and includes donor outreach and engagement, increasing awareness about Telluride Science through PR efforts, public programming and events,” Annie Carlson, Telluride Science’s director of donor relations, previously explained to the Daily Planet.
Telluride Science seeks to have funding in place so that work can begin in fall 2022 to transform the building into the Telluride Science and Innovation Center, an 18-month project that will see the historic, 130-year-old building carefully restored, and more.
“We have this next phase of transforming the building through a major renovation that will create three classrooms, in addition to a gallery room,” Kozak explained.
Kozak pointed to the need for Telluride Science to have a home after 37 years primarily using local classrooms for programming, but added that once the project is complete, it is the nonprofit’s intention to share the building with the community.
“It’s important to us as an organization that we keep this as a public asset, a space that anyone in the community can access,” he said. “Whether it’s for a school group or another nonprofit that wants to hold a fundraiser or for a festival to use for programming or if someone needs a special space for a rehearsal dinner.”
Completion of the project will also aid Telluride Science’s own programming, he said.
“Without advertising or marketing, we just keep growing, and we can’t handle the demand from the scientific community,” he said. “Unfortunately, we have turn groups away because we do not have space for them. The building will be a valuable part of the scientific infrastructure.”
The new space will support new initiatives, too, Kozak said.
“The Depot will provide us the year-round space to expand into a new line of innovation programming,” he noted, pointing to a number of upcoming pilot workshops, like the one on concrete.
It’s the latest development for Telluride Science, which, since its founding in 1984, has worked somewhat under the radar while delivering hugely impactful outcomes across a wide range of disciplines.
Kozak stressed that the effects of these outcomes are felt far beyond the walls of our box canyon.
“The impact that we have globally on the advancement of science is really remarkable,” he said. “We are a force multiplier for scientific productivity in that annually we host about 1,400 scientists who represent about 500 domestic and international institutions. These scientists all tell us that it is the most productive time they spend outside their own institutions. That they pay their own way to come tells you something.”
Kozak continued, “If you take those senior people coming together to brainstorm new ideas, new techniques and collaboratively looking at problems very much from an interdisciplinary perspective, it’s creating this collision of people and ideas that help to generate new ideas. These senior people then take that back to their own teams and make those institutions more productive.”
Kozak listed a wide range of topics that have been examined at Telluride Science workshops.
“The breadth of subjects is extraordinary,” he said. “The topics range from cancer and Alzheimer’s, to batteries and solar fuels, to coral reefs, to water quality, to new materials, to many more.”
Kozak pointed out that the long-term success of Telluride Science is partly due to Telluride itself.
“Our community is very friendly and open,” he said. “This allows people from all over the world to come and immediately feel at home, and to have the mental space to think deeply and focus on new ideas. I want the community to feel sense of ownership over this.”
Kozak remarked that the Depot building has a rich history and has served as a connection to the outside world since 1891 as the hub for the Rio Grande Southern Railway. Back then, precious metals were exported from Telluride.
“With this project, it will be a community focal point once again, but this time we will be exporting ideas and innovation,” he said.
Added Kozak, “It is critical that we hit our fundraising goals as soon as possible so that renovations can start next fall and we can begin to utilize the building to its full potential. We had extraordinary community support to acquire the Depot. Together, we rescued this community asset, which is also a National Historic Landmark building and an iconic focal point. Now it is time for the next step.”
For more information or to donate, visit telluridescience.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.