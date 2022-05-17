The Valley Floor is a magical place and one of the many things that make Telluride unique. The floor is host to a diverse group of habitats and ecosystems and is the perfect outdoor classroom for children to learn about the wildlife in their backyard. The fifth annual Valley Floor Education Day was held Monday on the east end of the space. Telluride Elementary School students came in groups from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students visited five stations with different lessons, including birds, insects, rivers, forests and willows.
The event is a collaboration between the Pinhead Institute, Telluride Historical Museum, Telluride Institute and its new watershed education program, Sheep Mountain Alliance, and the San Miguel Watershed Coalition.
"We all own this (the Valley Floor) together. It's a great resource," Pinhead Institute Executive Director Sarah Holbrooke said.
Professional birdwatcher Eric Hynes volunteered and ran the bird station. While a group of first graders was with Hynes, looking at the diverse bird and duck species through his telescope, a flock of around 70 to 100 red-necked phalarope landed in the wetlands in front of them.
According to Hynes, this flock probably came from Baja and is flying inland to the tundras of Alaska and Canada, where they will breed. Hynes explained they spend the entire winter in the open water of the Pacific at depths of at least 200 meters. He suspects the flock will rest and then continue north in the evening.
"This is a rare sighting, and to have it happen with the kids here is an incredible migration phenomenon that's happening right now," Hynes said.
The sighting was a great representation of why all the organizations participate in Valley Floor Education Day, and the importance of teaching and making kids aware of nature in their own backyard.
"Exposure leads to awareness, awareness leads to excitement, excitement leads to caring, and caring leads to protection. … This (the red-necked phalarope flock) is pointing out what an incredible resource we have right here because this is a migration stopover," Hynes added.
In addition to witnessing rare nature occurrences, students learned about the history of the Valley Floor. At the willows station, headed by the museum, the kids made willow crowns and learned about the history of the Ute Indians that once inhabited the valley. The activity provided the kids with a hands-on experience.
"The Utes were great engineers and architects. It's nice to think you can take a little piece of willow and make something for yourself as a five-year-old and to know that the Utes made structures out of the same material," Holbrooke said.
Six-year-old Sierra Dickinson wore her willow crown on her head as she walked back to the elementary school. She said making the crown was her favorite part of the day.
While the students on Monday were young, Ashley Federici, Pinhead program manager, hopes the students will take with them "love and respect for the area.”
Roland Lauritzen, also 6, learned that bugs are at the bottom of the food chain. His favorite part of the day were the leeches.
"I liked the ones that were big and sucked blood," Roland said.
Students learned about insects, beavers and plants. Kids ran around with butterfly nets and collected sticks, much like beavers do to build a dam. The day provided an opportunity for kids to learn and "come alive," as Holbrooke said, outside of the classroom while also observing and witnessing the beauty around them.
"There's something magical about observing what's around you in nature because you carry that with you as you grow older and older through life,” said Evan Iverson, Telluride Institute’s interim director of science and research. “I think that's a tremendous experience to have."
