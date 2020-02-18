Residents of the town’s East End have made it perfectly clear that sound emanating from the music festivals that take place in Telluride Town Park has reached — at times — what they perceive as unacceptable levels. A Town Council work session Tuesday morning, in which festival promoters, town staff and an audio expert on conference call, took steps to address what some have called “ear-shattering” decibels.
The town’s Parks & Recreation staff first presented the findings of a 2016 Sound Monitoring Report conducted by K2 Audio that took readings in the park and at sites around town during Telluride Bluegrass Festival, the Pretty Lights one-off shows, The Ride Festival and Telluride Blues & Brews Festival. And though that study was revealing in terms of recording decibels for both upper-mid range (A-weighted sound measurements) and low frequency sound (bass), the takeaway from the study is that there all kinds of variables that can affect sound. Among them are weather, wind, buildings and foliage, topography, and even what kind of music is being played.
“The character of music can affect perceived noise level,” said K2’s Ted Pyper via speakerphone.
Which is why Pretty Lights, which occurred during cooler, more humid weather than the other monitored festivals, and which plays bass-forward EDM (electronic dance music), received the highest readings.
But Pretty Lights last played in Telluride in 2016 — they were not invited back, partially based on complaints about wall-shaking low frequency sound — so more recent noise complaints have focused on The Ride Festival, which takes place in July and features rock music. Letter writer Anne Hendricks called it an “appalling level of sound,” while Cindy Farny called the volume “an invasion of privacy.” Farny also took issue with the suggestion that if it was too loud, leaving town for a weekend was an option. “That’s not a good solution for those of us who live and work here.”
Some expressed support for The Ride and festivals, in general, noting the economic boon they provide for the summer economy, and that the noise wasn’t a deal-breaking issue.
“It’s just 13 nights of music,” said Tim Hild. “It isn’t a big deal.”
Ride Festival promoter Todd Creel repeated his vow to concerned residents that he and his sound engineers would endeavor to address noise issues in-house. His request to add a third night to his two-day festival this year was initially denied by the town’s Parks & Recreation Commission, largely based on noise complaints. The board’s decision was later reversed by Town Council, based, in part, on his oft-publicly stated commitment to appease affected residents. In granting The Ride its request, council included language specific to the sound issues, and gave town staff — town manager Ross Herzog or Parks & Rec director Stephanie Jaquet — the ability to have the volume be reduced, if need be.
In its memo to council, town staff floated several suggestions for direction moving forward, starting with working with K2 again to help develop policies in collaboration with staff and stakeholders.
Even while acknowledging the value of K2’s initial report, which cost the town in excess of $78,000, most on council were unwilling to spend money on more professional monitoring.
“I don’t want to spend money on this,” council member Geneva Shaunette said. “No matter what we do, people are going to think it’s too loud.”
Council member Tom Watkinson agreed, adding, “I’m not a fan of creating an ordinance. I’d rather have it (regulation) come from the festivals themselves.”
Jessie Rae Arguelles concurred.
“There’s a time and place for government to get involved, and I’m not sure this is it,” she told her colleagues on council.
In addition to Creel, Bluegrass and Blues & Brews directors Craig Ferguson and Steve Gumble, respectively, were on hand to explain how sound can be shaped and directed to help mitigate what leaves the park boundaries, while still providing a quality experience for passholders.
“The idea is to get the sound to stop at the end of the park,” Gumble said. “Technology can minimize what happens outside the park.”
Blues & Brews festivals production manager Jereb Carter provided an explanation of how sound can by mitigated in his written comments to council.
“For my approach to mitigate sound levels … I have done a sound model for the events through Sound Vision, a modeling software that we use to have the least amount of impact on our neighbors,” Carter wrote.
Where the hanging speakers (line arrays) and subwoofers are placed or angled can also help reduce the amount of sound that leaves the park.
Ultimately, council agreed to have promoters actively work with town staff to minimize sound coming from the park and to have each festival include a sound design plan in their annual contract with the town (similar to lighting plans that are currently required) and to monitor levels at the sound booth (front of the house) and at park boundaries. At the conclusion of the festival season, there will be a follow-up work session to determine if the measures taken have served to reduce impacts elsewhere in town.
East End residents expressed confidence that their concerns would be fairly addressed.
“I’m confident we can come to an agreement that satisfies everyone,” Lynn Ward said.
Janie Goldberg agreed. “I think these fabulous festivals can live in harmony with their neighbors.”
