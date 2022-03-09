The correct term is daylight saving time, not savings time. Whatever you call it — it’s known as “summer time” in the United Kingdom and Europe — don’t forget to set your clock forward this coming Sunday at 2 a.m., when DST returns and we lose an hour of sleep.
The spring equinox follows exactly one week later, on March 20. It’s hard to bemoan a single hour’s loss of sleep when there’s more daylight to enjoy. There’ll be more time left for skiing, for example, which is good, because there will likely be more snow on the way. (The Wilkinson Public Library hosts a talk tonight on getting out there safely: ‘Spring Backcountry Skiing,’ the latest in the library’s monthly Backcountry Chats series, will be held in the library’s Program Room at 6 p.m.)
“We’re in an active weather pattern right now,” National Weather Service meteorologist Kris Sanders said. “We’ve got the current system moving through right now. We’ll get a little break over the weekend, and then another system may come through Sunday night or Monday. By the middle of next week, it’s likely we’ll see yet another storm, of similar strength.”
In short, “It’ll be stormy for a day or two, we can relax for a day or two, and then it will be stormy again,” Sanders summed up. This sort of weather is typical of this time of year, he added. “The San Juan mountains typically see a lot of their (annual) snowfall in March or April.”
If it seems like it’s staying lighter, later than only a few weeks or so, that’s because it is. “We began having more daylight in December, but the rate really increases in the beginning of February,” Sanders said. “We’ve been gaining about two-and-a-half minutes of daylight every day,” split evenly between the hours of sunrise and sunset. “The sun is getting higher in the sky as well; it stays up longer, and that makes the sunshine feel more intense.”
There’s even more light to look forward to as festival season approaches. Indeed, by the last week in June, “Your sunset in Telluride is going to be at 8:37 p.m., the latest sunset of the whole year,” Sanders said. “At that point, there will be about 14 hours and 45 minutes of daylight.”
The return of the light also heralds a resumption of construction on the Little Blue Creek Canyon Project, a five-mile stretch of pavement on U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison that has involved significant delays for drivers who didn’t know about it in advance. Construction managers had intended to resume roadwork Monday on the project, but the latest snowstorms put the kibosh on that.
“We were ready to ramp up, and the weather didn’t cooperate,” said Kathleen Wanatowicz, the project’s spokesperson. “We’re back to shooting for next Monday,” March 14, “for alternating-lane road closures weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.”
The closures will cause delays of up to 30 minutes.
Full closures, during which the road will be open only briefly in the morning, again around noon, and once again after 5 p.m. (and will then be closed all night) every weekday, will resume sometime soon. “We had planned to be done with the full closures by this spring,” Wanatowicz said, but mudslides last summer on I-70, the state’s main east-west artery, set the schedule back: work on U.S. 50 had to remain open to accommodate diverted east-west traffic.
As it stands, “The major rock work and blasting in Little Blue Creek Canyon is about 70 percent complete,” Wanatowicz said. “We’re headed into utility work along the right-of-ways, which is why we need these full closures.”
She estimated full closures — once they begin — “will most likely go until June or July.” “First we have a lot of snow to remove,” she added. “What people are most concerned about — what everybody wants to know — is when the full closures will begin. We don’t know that yet.” Once they resume, the closures will go “until some indeterminate time this summer.” The project was originally scheduled to be complete by November of this year, “a challenging schedule,” Wanatowicz said. “This is a long project, and we’re just getting into the second phase of it.”
See a construction schedule and sign up for text alerts at the website US50Info.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.